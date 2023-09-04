The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party has been under fire after Udhayanidhi Stalin called for the eradication of Santan Dharma. The DMK leader had also hailed EVR Ramaswamy aka Periyar, an anti-Hindu activist revered by the Dravidian party.

Interestingly, India’s Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was opposed to Periyar for his anit-Hindu views and had even dubbed the latter as ‘lunatic.’ The Congress party today is in an alliance with the same DMK in Tamil Nadu, which swears by the ‘greatness’ of the anti-Hindu activist.

In a letter [pdf] to Madras Chief Minister Kumaraswami Kamaraj on November 5, 1957, PM Nehru stated, “I am much distressed by the anti-Brahmin campaign continuously carried on by E.V. Ramaswami Naicker.’ I wrote to you I think about this some time ago, and I was told that this matter was under consideration.”

Letter of PM Nehru to Kamaraj

“I find that Ramaswami Naicker is going on saying the same thing again and calling upon people at the right time to start stabbing and killing. What he says can only be said by a criminal or a lunatic,” he pointed out.

PM Nehru told the Madras Chief Minister, “I do not know him adequately to be able to decide what he is, but one thing is clear to me that this kind of thing has a very demoralizing effect on the country. All the anti-social and criminal elements imagine that they can act in this way also.”

The first Prime Minister of India was of the view that anti-Brahmin ‘activists’ such as Periyar should be placed in a mental asylum, meant for treatment of ‘perveted minds.’

Nehru wanted CM Kamaraj to stop Periyar’s hate campaign against Hindus

He had reiterated, “I suggest, therefore, to you that there should be no delay in dealing with this matter. Let him be put in a lunatic asylum and his perverted mind treated there. I do not understand anyone telling me that the law does not allow us to take action unless actual killing takes place.”

“The law is often very foolish but it is not quite so foolish as to permit a campaign of incitement to murder,” PM Nehru said in his letter dated November 5, 1957.

He had written the letter to the Madras CM after Periyar organised a convention in Tanjavur to demand removal of constitutional provisions that guranteed Right to Freedom of Religion.

The Dravida Kazagham, under Periyar’s leadership, had called for the killing of Brahmins and the destruction of their residential properties on November 3, 1957.

Multiple references of Nehru calling for Periyar being sent to ‘lunatic asylum’

The letter by the Congress leader is produced on Page 387 of ‘Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru, Second Series, Volume 40.’

A book on Madras State’s fourth CM, C. N. Annadurai, written by PC Ganesan also makes reference of PM Nehru dubbing Periyar as ‘old and senile’ man who deserved to be in a lunatic asylum.

“The Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru considered it a sacrilegious act and in an outburst of anger remarked that “old and senile men like Periyar deserved a place more in a lunatic asylum than in public life,” it quoted PM Nehru as saying.

Periyar and his hate for Hindus

Periyar was a vehement advocate of anti-Hinduism, anti-Brahminism and a pro-British. Many EVR apologists today indulge in the propaganda that EVR never advocated racial hatred against Brahmins. However, EVR was explicit in his agenda.

The magazine Periyar edited published articles praising the ascendancy of Adolf Hitler and warned Brahmins in Tamil Nadu that they should learn from the plight of Jews in Nazi Germany and opt for course correction.

Periyar’s dislike for Brahmins was so deep-rooted in him that he was almost blinded by his intense hatred and anger directed at Brahmins. He reportedly used to tell his followers that if they ever encountered a Brahmin and a snake on the road, they should kill the Brahmin first.

He has, in his lifetime, spread numerous canards about the Ramayana. All his lies were directed towards slandering the God who is considered Maryada Purshottam by Hindus. His lies ranged from accusing Shri Rama of being casteist to claiming that he killed and mutilated women.

Periyar not only claimed that no ‘North Indian Brahmin’ died in the war against Ravana but further propagated that Lord Rama had married women other than Sita for his sexual pleasure. He had also claimed that Lankan King Ravana was, in fact, a Dravidian King from South India.

Periyar had also burnt pictures of Lord Rama, who is one of the most revered Hindu gods. This is not all, Periyar is notorious for organizing a procession in Salem in Tamil Nadu with big cutouts of “Ram”, “Sita” and “Hanuman” garlanded with slippers.

Apart from his hatred for Lord Rama, Periyar also broke statues of Lord Ganesha. In fact, all his deeds reflected the virtual hatred that he harboured towards Hindus and Brahmins.

Udhayanidhi Stalin and his objectionable remarks against Sanatan Dharma

On Saturday (September 2), the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely.”

“The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting,” he stated.

Later, he went on a tirade against the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy on social media. While taking to X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion.”

“Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” he reiterated his sinister plan.