Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian para-athletes for surpassing the previous record in the Asian Para Games.

On Thursday in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games, India ended the day with a total of 82 medals besting their previous record of 72 set in Indonesia, with still two days to go India will be looking to increase its tally further.

In 2018, India won 72 medals, consisting of 15 gold, 24 silver, and 33 bronze. But this time India has outdone itself in Hangzhou, securing their best-ever medal tally at the games. The historic 73rd medal was clinched by Nithya Sre, as she settled for a bronze medal with a remarkable effort in the women’s singles SH6 event.

“Because there are others beyond the stars. Indian para players have given their best performance this time and have broken the previous record of 73 medals in the Asian Games. The game is still on, new records will be made and will be broken due to the determination of our players,” the Union Minister said in a post on X on Thursday night.

In the ongoing Asian Para Games India’s medal tally of 82 comprises 18 gold, 23 silver, and 41 bronze. India has won 13 bronze medals in Para badminton itself.

India kicked off Friday with a gold medal in archery. Sheetal Devi with a scintillating display in archery claimed a gold medal by defeating Singapore’s Alim Nur Syahidah in the women’s compound open event.

It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur with her precision took a point lead in the first three sets. She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets with the final two sets remaining.

Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game with Alim Nur fumbling in a couple of shots.