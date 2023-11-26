Sunday, November 26, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNIA conducts raids in 4 states in Pakistan-backed Gazwa-e-Hind terror module case, find links...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

NIA conducts raids in 4 states in Pakistan-backed Gazwa-e-Hind terror module case, find links to suspects

The raids were conducted at the premises of suspects in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh and Kozhikode district of Kerala.

ANI
4

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids across four states in the Pakistan-backed Gazwa-e-Hind module case.

The raids were conducted at the premises of suspects in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh and Kozhikode district of Kerala.

The raids revealed links of the suspects, whose premises were searched earlier on the day with Pakistan-based handlers.

“These suspects were in contact with the handlers, and were involved in propagating the radical, anti-India idea of Gazwa-e-Hind,” said the agency.

The raids led to the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices like mobile phones, and SIM cards. Several documents were also seized during the NIA crackdown, as part of the ongoing investigations in the case, commonly referred to as the Gazwa-e-Hind case, Patna (Bihar).

The case was initially registered on July 14 last year by Phulwarisharif Police in the Patna district of Bihar, following the arrest of one Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir. Marghoob was the admin of WhatsApp Group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, created by a Pakistani national identified as Zain.

The accused, Marghoob, had added many persons from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen, to the group, which was also active on other social media platforms such as Telegram and BiP Messenger, said the NIA.

“Aimed at radicalizing impressionable youth in the name of the establishment of Ghazwa-e-Hind over the territory of India, the group was being operated by Pakistan-based suspects,” reveals NIA investigation.

As per the investigations, the NIA said, Marghoob was trying to motivate the group members with an ulterior objective of raising sleeper cells for carrying out terrorist activities across India.

“Further, the accused had created another WhatsApp group in the name of ‘BDGhazwa E HindBD’, to which he had added Bangladeshi nationals,” said the federal agency.

The NIA has been probing the case since July 22 last year, when it took over the investigations.

The anti-terror agency had filed a chargesheet against accused Marghoob Ahmad Danish on January 6 this year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Five agencies along with BRO and Army continue rescue operations, here is what each of them has been assigned

OpIndia Staff -

Police seal interstate borders to stop a repeat of the Delhi farmer protests amid 3-day farmer protest called by SKM in Chandigarh

OpIndia Staff -

AAP teachers’ wing member Anand Prakash accuses BJP of orchestrating the Pulwama terror attack, police complaint filed in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: ‘AICC Ka Neta Bol Raha Hai’ – Congress President abuses party supporters in Telangana, asks them to shut up or leave

OpIndia Staff -

Ghaziabad: Tailor Shahid Hussain kills his wife by stabbing her in the neck with scissors for refusing to give money to eat chicken fries

OpIndia Staff -

Revisiting 26/11: When son of Mahesh Bhatt was told by American terrorist David Headley to not go to South Mumbai

Shraddha Pandey -

Uttarakhand: Occultist Ali Hassan kills his two daughters claiming they were infected by paranormal elements, parents, brothers and sister arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Bus conductor Harikesh Vishwakarma – whom Lareb Hashmi tried to behead for ‘blasphemy’ – hails from a poor family, colleagues paying hospital bills, Hashmi...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

‘We are expecting to sign peace accord’: Manipur CM N Biren Singh says government in advance talks with Imphal Valley-based insurgent group

OpIndia Staff -

Men and women not equal, women need men: Bollywood actress Neena Gupta calls feminist movement ‘faltu’  

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com