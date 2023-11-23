On 21st November (local time), Financial Times reported that US authorities thwarted a plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Pannun is the founder of banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). He projects himself as a “general counsel” and pushes for an independent Sikh state called “Khalistan”. The FT report suggested that the US officials have issued a “warning” to the Indian government against the plot to attack Khalistani separatist leaders and terrorists on the American soil.

The report echoed the allegations made by the Canadian government that India is targeting Khalistani leaders on foreign lands. In September 2023, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of being involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Interestingly, FT’s report came around the same time when The Intercept published a report based on “leaked Pakistani intelligence” that Sikh separatist leaders or pro-Khalistani elements are on RAW’s target in Pakistan and other countries.

Coming back to Pannun, SFJ was declared a terrorist organisation by the Indian Home Ministry under UAPA due to its involvement in armed secessionist movements and anti-India activities. Pannun holds American and Canadian citizenship and is known for issuing threats against India. Recently, he threatened to blow up an Air India flight and disrupt India’s Cricket World Cup final match.

After his threatening video went viral on social media, Canadian security agencies finally woke up and increased security at the airports. Some of the suspected pro-Khalistani elements were detained from Toronto Airport a few days before the date mentioned by Pannun in the video, but further details about those arrests remained unknown.

In its report, FT indicated that the US officials did not specify if their protest to India prompted the alleged plotters to abandon the assassination plan or if it happened after the intervention of the FBI. Interestingly, the US reportedly shared intelligence with Canada about the plot of Nijjar’s murder, leading to the accusations against India.

Despite the claims, the US Justice Department, FBI, and National Security Council presented no valid information and declined to comment, which is, in fact, on the same lines that Canada has taken in terms of accusations against India over Nijjar’s murder.

‘Pannun is a CIA agent’

It is essential to look into why the US is not taking any action against Pannun when he is openly threatening India. Being US citizen, it is the US’s responsibility to put a leash on him. However, Pannun managed to escape all legal pathways and continue to threaten the sovereignty of India. Its answer may come to the fore with a two-month-old report.

As per media reports, Indian NSA Ajit Doval had informed his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, that India was not taking any action against Pannun just because Indian agencies were aware that he was a CIA agent. If the reports are to be believed, Canada and the US may exploit the movement against India.

The US, Canada, Australia and the UK failed to address India’s concerns

India has been actively speaking against the increasing threats to its diplomats on foreign land. Furthermore, there has been a spike in the attacks on Hindus and Hindu establishments in the West. Temples are being damaged, Hindus and pro-Indian individuals are being attacked, calls for the assassination of Indian diplomats are being made. Indian government’s establishments, including counsel offices, were attacked, and Indian flags were desecrated in these countries multiple times without much legal consequences. Furthermore, Pannun flew freely across these countries and ran a so-called referendum provoking Sikhs to demand an independent state of Khalistan.

Countries like the US and Canada have ignored Interpol notices and India’s requests for the extradition of wanted criminals. In January this year, India requested extradition of several criminals. Some of them include Mandeep Singh Nijjar, Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Gurjit Singh Cheema, Gurjinder Singh Pannu, Tehal Singh and Malkeet Singh alias Fauji. All of these have Interpol’s Red Corner Notices issued against them.

Furthermore, lookout notices were issued against Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge, and Snover Dhillon. The Red Corner Notices against them are pending.

Deteriorating law and order situation in Canada and Pakistan

There have been several reports that Pakistan is funding Khalistani movement. Now, when Khalistani terrorists are being killed in Canada and Pakistan in gang wars, these countries are hell-bent on blaming India for the same. Interestingly, such killings on their lands only expose the worsening law and order situation.

Pakistan is known for harbouring criminals, including wanted terrorists. India has exposed the neighbouring country countless times on international platforms. How can one forget that Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind behind 9/11, was found and killed in Pakistan by the US forces? A detailed account of the day from a local’s perspective when he was killed can be seen here.

Interestingly, Canada is no different. It is known for sheltering criminals, gangsters and terrorists. Not only those, but Canada is also famous for housing Nazi soldiers. They “accidentally” honoured one of them in the Canadian Parliament in September this year. Nazi soldier Yaroslav Hunka was deemed a “war hero” by the Canadian Parliament. However, after the worldwide backlash, Canada claimed it made a mistake and was “unaware” of Hunka’s past.

Dr S Jaishankar urged Canada to present proof.

Not to forget, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar has openly said that he is against any state-sponsored assassinations. Furthermore, he urged Canada on an open forum to present proof of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s murder and promised to look into it. However, Canada has so far decided to avoid coming forward with any substantial evidence.

Those who know about international politics and diplomacy understand that India is extensively careful about its image on international platforms. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge at the centre, India has projected itself as the voice of the Global South and has become the voice of the developing countries. India is more concerned about the development and maintaining law and order on its land rather than going on a hunt for criminals living on foreign lands.

India is a democratic country and believes in fighting its battles lawfully. However, the Indian public would not mind if a few wanted criminals and terrorists were dropped by “unknown assailants” on foreign land, of course, without the Indian government’s intervention.