On 15th November, India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar responded to questions on the allegations made by the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, regarding Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder. The accusations revolved around the involvement of Indian agents, directly or indirectly, in the killing of the Khalistani separatist leader in Canada.

Lionel Barber conducted the interview in association with Wilton Park and the Indian High Commission in the UK. In his query to Dr Jaishankar, Barber emphasised the gravity of such accusations and sought clarity from Dr. Jaishankar.

In his reply, Dr Jaishankar categorically denied any evidence pointing to the involvement of the Indian government, direct or indirect, in the murder of Nijjar. He stated that Canada did not provide any basis for the allegations.

When questioned about Nijjar’s involvement in terrorist activities, Dr Jaishankar acknowledged the presence of his controversial social media record. However, he left it to the judgment of the public to form an opinion about him based on the available information. Notably, Nijjar is a designated Khalistani Terrorist by the Government of India under UAPA. The GoI has submitted an extradition request of Nijjar several times along with the list of other most wanted criminals taking shelter in Canada.

During the conversation, Dr. Jaishankar contextualized the situation by highlighting political figures in Canada who back separatist ideology. He added that such ideologies sometimes come with violent means. He expressed his concerns about views in Canadian politics as they provide a shield to the anti-India elements, leading to attacks and threats to Indian diplomats.

The minister underscored the importance of exercising freedom of speech and expression. Dr Jaishankar expressed discontent over the lack of action against the perpetrators who attacked Indian diplomats and Indian embassies in Canada.

Responding to Trudeau’s allegations, Dr Jaishankar informed that India had requested the Canadian government to provide evidence to back the claims. He further emphasized that India is not running away from the investigation. However, Canada has not provided any evidence so far.

Disagreeing with Barber’s assertions based on a previous conversation with someone who has experience in international politics and diplomacy that other countries like Iran, the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia indulge in extraterritorial assassinations, and the attempt to put India in a similar situation, Dr Jaishankar disagreed with this comparison, emphasising the need for presenting evidence rather than justifying actions based on historical precedents. He added if presented with the evidence, “I would not justify it. I would look into it.’

India-Canada relationships and murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

The diplomatic relationships between India and Canada have been deteriorating consistently. The last nail to the coffin was the false allegations leveled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India during an address in the Canadian Parliament, where he accused India of being involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Canada almost immediately fired an Indian diplomat after levelling the allegations. In retaliation, India also fired one of the top Canadian diplomats and issued a statement denying the allegations.

India accused Canada of false accusations and said Canada never presented any solid evidence supporting the allegations. Furthermore, India revoked the diplomatic immunity of 41 Canadian diplomats and asked them to leave the country. India has stopped visa services for Canadians. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs called Canada a safe haven for criminals, terrorists and gangsters. India also accused Canada of not fulfilling the terms of the extradition treaty as the latter failed to take action against the 20 most wanted criminals that India wanted Canada to extradite. Canada has yet to provide any evidence of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s murder.