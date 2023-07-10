On Saturday (8th July), pro-Khalistani elements participated in protest rallies against India, claiming the Indian agencies were behind the assassination of Khalistani terrorists and ‘Sikhs For Justice’ leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. These rallies were held in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

During the rally, Khalistani elements desecrated the Indian flag. Videos went viral on social media wherein they were seen burning two Indian flags. In one of the videos, a pro-India man was brutally assaulted by Khalistanis when he tried to pick up the Indian flag from under their shoes.

Notably, most rallies failed to attract support from the local Khalistanis. Several locals and Indian community members came out to counter Khalistanis’ attempts by holding Indian National Flag at the protest sites. Two Khalistanis were also detained by the police following violence at the rally in Toronto.

Indian flag desecrated in Vancouver and Surrey

In a detailed video shared by Hindustan Times, a Khalistani, while being detained, could be seen raising pro-Khalistan slogans.

In another shot in the video, a pro-India man was being taken away by the police while pro-Khalistani elements tried to charge at him. Indian community raised National Flag to counter the Khalistani rally and raised ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans.

Vijay Jain, a member of the Indian diaspora, accused the ruling Liberal Party in Canada of allowing such protests.

He said, “This tension, what we see in the last few years, has gone up. Specifically, I would say after the Liberal Party has taken charge. We are very concerned because we feel that such activities damage the Indian and Canadian relationations, and we don’t want that to happen. We want very strong India-Canada relationships.”

A similar incident was reported in Surrey, where hundreds of Khalistanis gathered at the protest site. Twitter user Jagdeep Singh shared a video.

#KhalistanFreedomRally Italy 🇮🇹

Hundreds of Sikhs Gathered to Protest against the Political Assassination of Khalistan Referendum Activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey BC. @SikhPA pic.twitter.com/qEQ3E9oOHV — Jagdeep Singh (Journalist) (@NyJagdeepsingh) July 8, 2023

In a video shared by ANI Editor Smita Prakash, Khalistanis were seen holding the Khalistani flag while placing a torn Indian flag on the railing. They beat up the flag with a shoe with slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ in the background.

Prakash wrote, “Make your Khalistan in downtown Toronto. Filthy chaps desecrating the Indian flag.”

Make your Khalistan in downtown Toronto. Filthy chaps desecrating the Indian flag. pic.twitter.com/7LCPwlY0O0 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) July 9, 2023

Jagdeep Singh shared a video from Italy where a Khalistani was giving a speech in Italian while another Khalistani was standing on the Indian flag.

Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) shared a video from Vancouver where Khalistani’s burnt an Indian flag. Around 50 Khalistanis gathered to join the ‘Kill India’ protest rally.

Indian flag burned in Vancouver #Khalistan rally. pic.twitter.com/FbQgCRjy9n — Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) (@HinduHate) July 9, 2023

In another video, a member of the Indian community was brutally trashed by Khalistanis for trying to save the Indian flag.

Indian flag burned by Canadian citizens in Vancouver during an anti-India rally. A pro-India man was beaten with shoes. #CanadianTerrorists #SanctionCanada #CanadaBanegaKhalistan https://t.co/GeowePPCtY pic.twitter.com/VdPwRROzNv — Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) (@HinduHate) July 9, 2023

Nijjar was killed on 18th June, and since then, Khalistanis have accused Indian agencies of his assassination. Nijjar was a known associate of Sikhs For Justice’s chief Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

After Nijjar’s murder, several Khalistani elements, including Pannun, went underground. There were rumours that Pannun was also killed in a road accident, which was later debunked.

Following the accusations and threats to Indian diplomats in countries like Canada, the US and the UK, the Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, has expressed its concerns to its counterparts and asked to take strict action against the pro-Khalistani elements on their land.