Saturday, February 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAustralia: Khalistanis attack the Indian consulate in Brisbane, hoist their own flag
News Reports
Updated:

Australia: Khalistanis attack the Indian consulate in Brisbane, hoist their own flag

Radical crimes committed by Khalistani-elements are on the rise in the Australian state.

OpIndia Staff
Khalistanis Australia
Khalistan supporters attack Indian consulate in Brisbane, Australia (source: The Munsif Daily)
12

In the latest incident of an attack against the Indian diaspora, Khalistan supporters attacked the Consulate of India in Brisbane and raised their flag at the office. The incident reportedly happened on February 21 in Queensland, Australia.

When Archana Singh, the Consul of India in Brisbane, arrived on February 22, she discovered the Khalistan flag hoisted at her office. She quickly alerted Queensland Police, who took the flag down and inspected the Consulate to ensure that there was no immediate threat.

“Police are surveilling the area to keep us safe. We have strong faith in the police authority,” Archana Singh was quoted as saying by Australia Today.

“The whole Indian Australian community is working together so that what happened in Melbourne is not repeated,” she added.

Editor of Australia Today, J Bhardwaj told news agency ANI that so far, there were attacks on Indian Australians, but now, they (Khalistan supporters) are targeting institutions belonging to the Indian government, and the attack on the Indian Consulate in Brisbane is a direct attack on the Government of India.

The attack on the Consulate comes just days after India asked Australia to rein in Khalistani separatists who have been targeting Hindu temples throughout the world.

On February 18, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his deputy, V Muraleedharan, visited Sydney and Melbourne. During this visit, and discussion, Jaishankar expressed India’s concerns over the series of attacks on Hindu temples to his counterpart Penny Wong and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Pro-Khalistanis attacked Indians protesting against the so-called Referendum 2020 in Melbourne

On January 29, several videos appeared on social media showing Indian Australians being attacked by Khalistanis with swords, while carrying the Indian tricolour. Notably, the Khalistani terrorist outfit ‘Sikhs For Justice’, which has been banned by the Indian government, had announced that a referendum on Khalistan will take place on January 29 at Federation Square. On the same day, Indian Australians also organized a protest at the same venue against rising pro-Khalistan activities and attacks on Hindi temples in the country.

This led to a clash between the two groups, and some Khalistanis attacked the Indians. Australian Hindu Media informed that the police arrested a sword-yielding Khalistani at Federation Square during the event.

Taking to Twitter, Sarah L Gates, Director of Hindu Human Rights Australasia shared the video of a group of Khalistan supporters chasing an Indian youth who was carrying the Indian national flag. 

Prior to this, three separate anti-Hindu attacks on temples have taken place in Australia in less than a month, all of which were organized by locals who support the Khalistani propaganda. 

Australian Hindus hand over demands to home minister

Owing to the rise in attacks on the Indian diaspora by pro-Khalistani elements with terror links, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on February 2, strongly condemned the attack on the Indian community by the extremist Khalistani groups in Melbourne, Australia, and urged the local authorities to launch an investigation into the case and punish the perpetrators.

The Australian Hindus, on February 5 (local time), presented a list of demands to the Home Affairs Minister Clare O’ Neil who visited a Durga Temple in Melbourne ahead of the resumption of the Parliament.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Three years since the 2020 Delhi anti-Hindu riots: February 2020 onwards, OpIndia has got exclusive details from the ground. Here is an overview

OpIndia Staff -

“Our sticks are not weak”: Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who had earlier warned Hindus that they won’t find a place to hide in India, issues...

OpIndia Staff -

Liberal MP Han Dong part of Chinese foreign interference, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau persisted with him despite being warned: Report

OpIndia Staff -

‘Mafia ko mitti mei mila denge’: Yogi Adityanath says SP patronised criminals over killing of key witness in BSP MLA’s murder

OpIndia Staff -

Goa: Locals gherao man who claimed Muslim residents support Pakistan cricket team in the viral video, ‘I love India’ he now claims

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: 3 persons, including 2 history sheeters, beaten by Diha villagers over suspicion of theft, Police recover bullets and a knife from their SUV

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Key witness in 2005 BSP MLA murder case shot dead, 14 including Mafia Atiq Ahmed’s sons held in custody

OpIndia Staff -

After protest by family and Muslim ‘activists’, Rajasthan police says no clean chit to Monu Manesar despite no evidence against him: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha police arrest DRDO senior officer for leaking sensitive defence information to Pakistan’s ISI operatives in lieu of nude videos

OpIndia Staff -

Turkish journalists harassed, detained for reporting about the deadly earthquake, authorities investigate under draconian law: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
621,635FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com