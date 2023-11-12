Amidst the threats issued by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun that Sikhs for Justice will blow up Air India planes, the Canadian security agencies have increased security at the airports. Reports suggest that security agencies detained at least ten suspects at Toronto Airport for questioning. All of them were boarding Air India flights.

It is unclear if the security agencies found anything substantial from the suspects. Canadian transport minister Pablo Rodriguez said in a statement that the police are investigating the threat issued by Pannun warning Sikhs not to fly Air India on 19th November. Notably, the ICC World Cup final is scheduled for 19th November.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rodriguez said, “Our government takes any threat to aviation extremely seriously. We are investigating recent threats circulating online closely and with our security partners. We will do everything necessary to keep Canadians safe.”

RCMP spokesperson Kristine Kelly said in a statement that the police have been collaborating with international and domestic partners and industry stakeholders to investigate the threats issued against Air India flights.

Interestingly, following steps taken by the Canadian security agencies, Pannun has claimed he did not threaten anyone but stated “civil disobedience”. CBC Canada spoke to the terror organisation’s chief, and he ignored the comment on the specific threat video, claiming his comments had been misreported and edited in the past. He claimed that he called for a boycott of Air India and other businesses that support the government of India. Pannun said, “Sikhs are facing [an] existential threat under India, and the community should not strengthen any Indian businesses, including Air India, as this will endanger their lives and future generations.”

Furthering his claims that there was no threat, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, “RCMP has every right to investigate a terror threat. And if they consider that calling for [a] boycott of Air India as civil disobedience is a terror, then so be it, let them investigate.”

Pannun is known for announcing cash rewards for crimes, including hoisting the Khalistani flag on the Red Fort on Republic Day, hoisting the Khalistani flag on government buildings on Independence and Republic Day, defacing walls of government buildings and public properties with Khalistani slogans, and more. His organisation has also issued death threats and called for the assassination of Indian diplomats.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a threat to blow up an Air India flight on 19th November

On 4th November, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a video issuing threats to the Indian government. In the video, the terrorist threatened to blow up an Air India flight. He also appealed to Sikhs in the world not to travel by Air India from 19th November onward, saying that it can be life-threatening.

In his video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, “We are asking the Sikhs not to fly Air India on 19th November. On 19th November, there will be a global blockade, and Air India will not be allowed to fly anywhere worldwide. Sikhs, you do not travel by Air India after 19th November. It can be life-threatening. This is my warning to the government of India. The Indira Gandhi International Airport should remain closed on 19th November.”

Notably, 19th November is the birth anniversary of India’s former prime minister Indira Gandhi. She was killed by Khalistani terrorists in 1984. The ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final match will also be played on 19th November at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pannun has previously threatened the grand sports event hosted in India by calling it a World Terror Cup.