On Saturday (4th November), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned Khalistani terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice released a fresh video issuing threats to the Indian government. In the video, the terrorist threatened to blow up an Air India flight. He also appealed to Sikhs in the world not to travel by Air India from 19th November onward, saying that it can be life-threatening.

In his video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, “We are asking the Sikhs not to fly Air India on 19th November. On 19th November, there will be a global blockade and the Air India will not be allowed to fly anywhere across the world. Sikhs, you do not travel by Air India after 19th November. It can be life-threatening. This is my warning to the government of India. The Indira Gandhi International Airport should remain closed on the 19th of November.”

The Khalistani terrorist said in his threat video, “It is the same day 19th November on which the final match of the World Terror Cup will be played. It will be shown to the world that a genocide of Sikhs happened in India and India did it. When we will liberate Punjab, the name of these airports will be Shahid Beant Singh and Shahid Satwant Singh Airport.”

Alert: 🇮🇳 Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun issues a video for Govt of India, threatening to blow the Air India flight on 19 November. Just like their Parmar did.



He suggested Sikhs in India to not board Air India on 19 November.



Govt of India must take cognisance.



Gurpatwant Singh Pannun added, “The fights for freedom are fought with passion. The fight for the freedom of Punjab has begun with the Khalistan referendum. The tanks and guns of the Indian government cannot stop this freedom fight. This is so because the revered Guru Sahab has created every Sikh as capable as to take on 125000 opponents.”

In the end, Pannun said, “Freedom is our passion and the pen is our weapon. We are going to break the backbone of the Indian economic system and we are going to balkanise India. Sikhs, do not travel by Air India from 19th November. It can be life-threatening.”

It is notable that 19th November is the birth anniversary of India’s former prime minister Indira Gandhi. She was killed by Khalistani terrorists in 1984. The final match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will also be played on 19th November at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pannun has previously issued threats to the grand sports event hosted in India by calling it a World Terror Cup.