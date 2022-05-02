Monday, May 2, 2022
Updated:

This day in 2011: When a Pakistani Twitter user live-tweeted the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden without knowing what he was doing

Shoib Athar's little adventure with Twitter on that not-so-uneventful day brought him to the limelight, and he was bombarded with emails, phone calls and interview requests. In a tweet, he said, "Bin Laden is dead. I didn't kill him. Please let me sleep now."

OpIndia Staff
Osama Bin Laden killing on May 2, 2011
A Pakistani Twitter user had posted on Twitter that he could hear Helicopters hovering over Abbottabad (Image: CIA/Britannica)
On May 2, 2011, the founder of the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda Osama Bin Laden was killed by a Special Operations unit of the United States Military in Abbottabad, Pakistan, at around 1 AM (local time). The operation was supposed to be a secret. However, a Twitter user identified as Sohaib Athar (ReallyVirtual) from Pakistan live-tweeted about a helicopter hovering above the city. The tweets that he did ‘unknowingly’ brought him instant fame. Here is what happened.

At 1:28 AM, Athar posted, “Helicopter hovering above Abbottabad at 1 AM (is a rare event).” This was his first tweet on that day revealing the operation.

Five years down the line, the CIA published a series of Tweets where they detailed how the operation took place as if they were live-tweeting the series of events. According to the CIA, at 10:25 PM PKT, the operation was approved by the US officials. The Helicopters took off at 10:51 PM PKT from Afghanistan.

At 12:30 PKT, the Helicopters reached Abbottabad, and around that time, the locals, including Athar, started to notice something was happening over their city.

Frustrated with the sound, Athar had written, “Go away helicopter – before I take out my giant swatter.”

While Athar was having fun with Twitter, the Special Operation unit had already descendent at the compound where Osama was hiding. Within nine minutes, the compound was raided, and Osama was found and killed.

During that time, the Helicopter kept hovering over the city.

There is some timestamp difference between the tweets by Athar and CIA, but that is understandable. Athar mentioned that he had heard a ‘window-shaking bang’ and feared if it could be the start of ‘something nasty. Little did he know that CIA had killed Osama only a few KMs away from his place.

Later he said, “Since Taliban (probably) don’t have helicopters, and since they’re saying it was not “ours”, so must be a complicated situation #abbottabad.”

In a Tweet, he had mentioned that one of the Helicopters was allegedly shot down. His statement matches the CIA’s tweet where they had mentioned that one of the Helicopters had crashed, but the operation continued.

In the morning, Athar realized what had happened at night. He said in a Tweet, “Uh oh, now I’m the guy who liveblogged the Osama raid without knowing it.”

His little adventure with Twitter on that not-so-uneventful day brought him to the limelight, and he was bombarded with emails, phone calls and interview requests. In a tweet, he said, “Bin Laden is dead. I didn’t kill him. Please let me sleep now.”

Athar mentioned he was unaware of the events and unwittingly live-tweeted about it but had he known what was happening, he would have done it ‘wittingly’. He said, “I apologize for reporting the operation ‘unwittingly/unknowingly’ – had I known about it, I would have tweeted about it ‘wittingly’, I swear.”

The CIA mentioned that the Helicopter that had crashed was destroyed by the armed forces. By 4 AM, then-President Barack Obama was informed about the positive identity of Osama Bin Laden’s body. His remains were thrown into the sea.

