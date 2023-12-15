On Wednesday (December 13th) Hindu activist Bittu Bajrangi’s family was targeted and attackers attempted to burn his brother Mahesh Panchal alive by pouring thinner on him in the Dabua Colony in Haryana’s Faridabad. Within hours, victim Mahesh Panchal was transferred from three hospitals while in a critical condition. Mahesh has sustained severe burn injuries, estimated to be around 60%, and he is in critical condition. The next 72 hours, according to the doctors, will be crucial for the victim.

As per the information received, the assailants who burned Mahesh first attempted to capture and burn him, but they were unsuccessful. Subsequently, they poured thinner on Mahesh and set him ablaze. Following this, the accused escaped. Mahesh dived into a drain right away, but the fire was not extinguished. He then took 3-4 dips, and the fire was quenched. After that, he walked to his house, which was around 800 metres away on his own as nobody came forward to help him. When finally Mahesh somehow reached his home, Bittu Bajrangi took him the the hospital.

According to media reports, the attackers led by one Armaan first confirmed Bittu Bajrangi’s brother Mahesh Panchal’s identity. ‘Are you the brother of Bittu Bajrangi?’ they questioned Mahesh Panchal. When Mahesh said yes to this question, they poured thinner on him and set him ablaze.

Arman Khan, the main accused in this case, has been arrested by police and is being interrogated. Meanwhile, the police have examined the crime scene. According to the report, the white WagonR used by the attackers had no registration number. Moreover, two bikes had followed him suspiciously to the location.

Meanwhile, Bittu Bajrangi stated that Mahesh has been moved around three hospitals so far. First, it was the government hospital, then it was Santosh Hospital, and now it is Prachi Hospital. The doctors have said that the next 72 hours will be critical. Several members of Hindu organisations and local BJP MLAs visited the hospital to inquire about Mahesh’s well-being.

Bittu Bajrangi said that during the Nuh riots, Armaan used to sell juice in Faridabad. He had set his own shop on fire and had tried to blame local Hindus for it. However, his lie was caught during the police investigation.

Bittu Bajrangi further stated that he had been receiving death threats for a long with those behind the threats asking him to “take his slippers back (Chappal lekar jao)”. The code ‘chappal’ was used by the perpetrators to remind Bajrangi about the slippers Hindus had left outside the temple when the Islamist mob attacked them during Nuh violence earlier this year.

Bittu alleged that the attackers who attempted to kill his brother were all involved in the July 31 violence unleashed by Islamists in Haryana’s Nuh district. Bittu Bajrangi stated that the family sought an arms licence, but the administration refused. Not only that, but Bittu said, citing a police officer, that the person who issued the threats had also threatened a prominent Gurgaon businessman for ‘protection money’ adding that he is a seasoned criminal.

Meanwhile, an OpIndia team arrived on the scene and found several police personnel stationed at the hospital. Several members of Hindu organisations also convened at the hospital. However, no one is permitted to meet with the victim. The police have imposed multiple sections in this case, including sections 147, 149, 307, and 326A. Arman, the accused, is being questioned by local police.

Bittu Bajrangi told OpIndia that he is satisfied with the actions taken by the Faridabad Police in the matter so far. He has also urged people to refrain from engaging in any form of protest or unlawful activity.

Who is Bittu Bajrangi?

Bittu Bajrangi is a Hindu activist who raises his voice for the unity of Hindus. After the violence that erupted in Nuh in the Mewat region, his name gained more traction in the news. Subsequently, he was also arrested in a case of a clash with the police. At present, Bittu Bajrangi is out of jail on bail. In this case, all Hindu organisations supported him. Initially, the rumour spread rapidly that Bittu Bajrangi was associated with the Nuh violence, but the police made it clear that action was taken against Bittu Bajrangi not related to the Nuh violence, but in a different case of a clash with the police.