Sunday, December 17, 2023
HomeNews Reports"False and baseless": JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal denies rape charges, assures full cooperation...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

“False and baseless”: JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal denies rape charges, assures full cooperation in probe

The Mumbai police has booked industrialist Sajjan Jindal on the charges of rape, molestation and criminal intimidation. Jindal is the chairman and managing director (MD) of JSW Group of companies.

ANI
11

JSW Group Managing Director Sajjan Jindal on Sunday “denied” the rape charges levelled against him and said he was committed to providing “full cooperation” throughout the investigation.

“Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations. He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family,” the release stated.

The Mumbai police has booked industrialist Sajjan Jindal on the charges of rape, molestation and criminal intimidation. Jindal is the chairman and managing director (MD) of JSW Group of companies.

The case was registered on December 13 at the direction of a local court. The city police are yet to summon Jindal in the matter.

The police have invoked sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint has been filed according to the statement of the 30-year-old woman, a doctor and model by profession.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Routine action against encroachment in Lucknow being peddled with misleading claims of harassment and assault of Kashmiri vendors, UP Police issues clarification

Paurush Gupta -
Clearing the air, Lucknow Police took to their official X (Twitter) handle and noted that the authorities took routine action during an anti-encroachment drive as the bridge is also a sensitive route for VIP movement.
Politics

Arvind Kejriwal says AAP wants to contest all 13 seats in Punjab, leaving 0 for I.N.D.I. Alliance partner Congress

OpIndia Staff -
This is not the first time Congress and AAP have come face-to-face over seat sharing in Punjab. On 12th December, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that his party would contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Party wanted to deny him ticket, those who helped him are dead or in BJP: Rajdeep Sardesai tries to defend Congress over scam accused...

Porn scandal rocks US Capitol: Democrat Senator Ben Cardin’s legal aide fired after filming gay sex tape in Senate Hearing room

Fact Check: Did a Hindu man masturbate in front of women in UK? No, the perpetrator is Sheraz Riaz

Eyes gouged out, genitals mutilated, tongue chopped off: Shiv Temple Pujari, who was missing in Bihar for 5 days, found dead

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

“Supreme Court Not God”: Mehbooba Mufti says SC’s decision on Article 370 not God’s verdict, vows to continue to struggle for its restoration 

OpIndia Staff -

Congress govt in Telangana sanctions Rs 2.4 crore for Tablighi Jamat event to be held at Parigi in January next year

OpIndia Staff -

Routine action against encroachment in Lucknow being peddled with misleading claims of harassment and assault of Kashmiri vendors, UP Police issues clarification

Paurush Gupta -

Canada: Amidst online Hinduphobic attacks on the new 55-feet Lord Hanuman statue in Brampton, temple decides to enhance security

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Doctors seen consuming alcohol during Paediatrics conference at Darbhanga in the dry state, probe ordered after video went viral

OpIndia Staff -

I’m sorry for making reels at railway platforms: Instagram content creator apologises after viral dance at Andheri station draws police attention

OpIndia Staff -

Arvind Kejriwal says AAP wants to contest all 13 seats in Punjab, leaving 0 for I.N.D.I. Alliance partner Congress

OpIndia Staff -

Party wanted to deny him ticket, those who helped him are dead or in BJP: Rajdeep Sardesai tries to defend Congress over scam accused...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha slams Congress MLA’s proposal to rename Mysuru Airport after Tipu Sultan, says the name “Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar Airport” was...

OpIndia Staff -

Parliament Security Breach: Lalit Jha shared the video of the intrusion with a friend from Bengal urging him to circulate it

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com