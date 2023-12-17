JSW Group Managing Director Sajjan Jindal on Sunday “denied” the rape charges levelled against him and said he was committed to providing “full cooperation” throughout the investigation.

“Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations. He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family,” the release stated.

The Mumbai police has booked industrialist Sajjan Jindal on the charges of rape, molestation and criminal intimidation. Jindal is the chairman and managing director (MD) of JSW Group of companies.

The case was registered on December 13 at the direction of a local court. The city police are yet to summon Jindal in the matter.

The police have invoked sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint has been filed according to the statement of the 30-year-old woman, a doctor and model by profession.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)