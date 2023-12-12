Three policemen have been killed and 16 injured as terrorists rammed an explosive-laden car into a police station in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to the police, the rebels rammed a car full of explosives at the main gate of DI Khan’s Daraban police station. As a result, three cops named Havaldar, Riyasat and Sepoy Zulfiqar were killed.

Meanwhile, the police also shot two terrorists during an exchange of fire as they tried to enter the premises.

The police station’s roof collapsed as a result of the attack.

The injured were shifted to DI Khan Hospital, the police said, adding that Daraban Tehsil has been completely cordoned off. Heavy contingents of police have reached the spot, as per ARY News.

Scheduled papers at schools and colleges in Tehsil Draban have been cancelled following the terror attack.

As per ARY News, this is not the first time that a police station in Dera Ismail Khan has been attacked. Earlier in October, a police station in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan district came under attack in which terrorists also used hand grenades and rockets.

An attack was carried out on Dera Ismail Khan’s Hathala police station from two sides, leaving two cops wounded. However, the police repulsed the attack and forced the attackers to flee.

