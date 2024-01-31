Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Katihar in Bihar on January 31. After spending the night at Katihar, he started his road show around 11.30 on an SUV, not the bus he had been using. He was sitting on the roof of the vehicle and was welcomed by people lined on both sides of the road. However, not everyone was happy with Rahul Gandhi, a large number of people were outraged that Rahul Gandhi didn’t stop to speak despite arrangements made by them for the same.

Notably, young party workers had decorated a stage and were eagerly waiting to meet him near DS College Chowk. Many male and female members including youth activists Izhar Ali and Nikku called him repeatedly through the microphone from the stage. However, Rahul Gandhi didn’t respond to this, angering the Congress workers.

Rahul Gandhi did not even garland the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Shaheed Chowk as he continued his yatra.

The unhappy Congress workers also threatened to leave the party but the Gandhi scion refused to go on the podium and talk to them. This further infuriated them after which multiple Congress activists together declared that they were quitting the party from the platform citing their displeasure with Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour.

“All of us remained up all night anticipating his arrival. We toiled day and night only to get to see him. A woman was crying, but even her voice didn’t reach him. Tariq Anwar who contests election from here along with other leaders including Tauqir and Shakeel wanted to meet him. How can the nation come together if the party workers are not treated with dignity,” a visibly furious Congress member Nikku Singh questioned.

He added, “First unite your party workers and give them respect. We are very upset and sad. If the confidence of the workers is undermined in this manner and there is a gulf between the leader and them, I want to warn those who fund the party that if they continue to isolate people and party workers from the leader, they will have to deal with the consequences of their actions.”

“We are staff members of an NGO (Non-governmental organisation). We have been cleaning from 7 am to 10 am in the hopes that sir will come and we will meet and have a conversation with him, but he didn’t even meet us once,” an irate woman named Munni complained. “All of us comprising the ward commissioner were waiting for him with boards. He passed through here but didn’t talk to us. We are angry with him. He claims to do a lot for females but what exactly has he accomplished,” she asked.

“Rahul Gandhi is a thief, which is why he left discreetly from here. He didn’t come in front of us,” a second woman charged. When queried if there was any conversation about Rahul Gandhi’s yatra, she replied, “Nothing is going on.”

Nikku Singh claimed that despite their two attempts, the Special Protection Group (SPG) turned down their request to meet Rahul Gandhi on the grounds of security. “You saw he walked out of his car,” he observed. In response to the question of if a woman was crying in order to see him, he answered, “There is a lot of noise and ruckus here but we are unhappy.”

Interestingly, as Rahul Gandhi was giving a speech his party workers were launching a protest against the treatment meted out to them.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra left Katihar for Bengal on the morning of 31st January. Interestingly, Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s automobile was stoned as it approached West Bengal’s Malda which is roughly 100 kilometres from Katihar.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the president of the Bengal Congress has alleged that stones were thrown at Rahul Gandhi’s convoy by unknown males in the Harischandrapur district of Malda. “The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones. This is unacceptable,” he accused.

ग़लत खबर का स्पष्टीकरण ज़रूरी है



राहुल जी से मिलने अपार जनसमूह आया हुआ था, एक महिला उनसे मिलने के लिये जब एकदम से आगे आ गयीं, तब कार को अचानक रोकना पड़ा



सुरक्षा घेरे में इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाले रस्से से कार की विंडशील्ड टूट गई



राहुल जी न्याय की लड़ाई मुस्तैदी से लड़ रहे हैं… — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) January 31, 2024

On the other hand, Congress leader and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posted, “False news needs clarification. A huge crowd had come to greet Rahul Gandhi. When a woman suddenly came forward to meet him, the car had to be stopped abruptly. The windshield of the car was broken due to the rope used in the security circle. Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle for justice diligently and this country not only stands with him but will also keep him safe.”