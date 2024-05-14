Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Fact check: The Wire peddles ‘Darr ka Mahol’ narrative in Srinagar amid elections, Arfa Khanum Sherwani lies about shops being shut without formal orders

OpIndia Staff
Fact check: The Wire peddles 'Darr ka Mahol' narrative in Srinagar amid elections, Arfa Khanum Sherwani lies about shops being shut without formal orders
Arfa Khanum Sherwani falsely claimed that shops in Srinagar were closed without any formal order. OpIndia found the order stating the polling day should be observed paid holiday (Image: SS from The Wire's video/File)
On 13th May, The Wire’s reporter Arfa Khanum Sherwani was in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, to cover the fourth phase of polling of Lok Sabha Elections. In a post on social media platform X, Arfa claimed that 99 per cent of the shops in Srinagar were closed “without any formal order to do so”.

She also claimed that people were coming out to express disapproval. However, her assertion that the shops were closed without formal orders was found to be misleading in OpIndia’s investigation.

During our research, we came across an order by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir about the General Elections to Lok Sabha, 2024 passed on 1st April 2024.

Referring to the Election Commission of India’s 16th March 2024 notification, it was mentioned that under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, paid holidays should be observed in the regions as per the polling schedule.

For Srinagar, the order specifically mentioned the date of polling which was 13th May (Monday). Furthermore, the order stated that every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment is entitled to vote.

Daily wage and casual workers were also entitled to holidays and wages on the day of polling. Furthermore, those who are residents of a constituency and registered as electoral, serving in an industrial undertaking or an establishment located outside the constituency are also entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on the polling day.

Source: Jammu and Kashmir Government

The order clearly stated that all voters of the constituency where polling was supposed to happen were entitled to a paid holiday on the date of polling. Most of the shops and businesses where polling takes place remain closed for the day. The same happened in Srinagar.

Arfa tried to mislead people suggesting the shops were closed without an official order possibly to assert that they were forcefully closed by the administration or the security forces.

Furthermore, Arfa Khanum Sherwani talked to selective people to insinuate there was anger against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government. Speaking to her, the PDP candidate claimed there was “suffocation” in Kashmir and people were afraid to talk.

On the contrary, there were several videos available on social media that showed enthusiasm among the voters. In one of the videos shared by the Counter Disinformation Centre, voters said they came out to vote for the development of the region.

It has to be noted that though the percentage of voters was lower compared to other parts of the country, Srinagar saw the highest turnout since 1998, said the Chief Electoral officer of Jammu & Kashmir. Furthermore, no untoward incident took place amidst voting in Srinagar.

In a video by Kashmir Ahead, a voter said, “I have voted for my future. We had a bad past.”

The transformation that happened after the abrogation of Article 370 is visible in the valley. Speedy development, central schemes and sharp decline in terror activities have improved the lifestyle of common Kashmiri.

