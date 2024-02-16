Friday, February 16, 2024
Minor NEET aspirant girl gang-raped in Kota by 4 students, accused arrested under POCSO

In her police complaint, the minor stated that one of the four accused called her fraudulently to his flat, where he gang-raped her with three of his acquaintances.

OpIndia Staff
Minor NEET aspirant gang-raped in Kota; 4 students held
Representative Image- India Today
6

Rajasthan Police have apprehended four students taking NEET coaching in Kota for brutally raping a 16-year-old student who was also preparing to take the medical entrance exam, officials confirmed on Thursday (14th February). A charge under the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused persons. 

In her police complaint, the minor stated that one of the four accused called her fraudulently to his flat, where he gang-raped her with three of his acquaintances. According to the authorities, the accused are adults, but their identities have yet to be published due to security concerns. All the accused persons are aged between 18-20. 

The incident is said to have happened on 10th February, and the case was filed on 13th February. Police have confirmed that the suspects have been arrested.

In the words of authorities, the victim befriended a boy from Uttar Pradesh on social media a few days ago. During the conversation, she learned that he was preparing for NEET and lived in a leased flat in the Landmark area.

On 10th February, the boy asked the victim to meet him at his flat, where three of his friends were already present. After the girl arrived at the flat, the four of them reportedly gang-raped her.

The remaining three defendants are thought to be from West Bengal and Bihar. All of them were coaching in Kota and are currently being questioned by authorities. The police have organized a special team to investigate the case.

“The victim is a resident of UP and was preparing for NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Exam) in Kota for about a year,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Uma Sharma.

According to the police, a day after the event, the accused allegedly intimidated the victim not to tell anyone about it. Following the incident, the victim experienced sorrow and attempted suicide. Her friends came over to support her, and she lodged a case.

