In the Rudrapur district in Uttarakhand, Mohammad Shafi and Khatoon Jahan strangulated and killed their 17-year-old daughter over a love affair. The parents tried to pass off the murder as suicide and also tried to bury the body to cover up their crime. However, when they were preparing to send the body to Rampur in Uttar Pradesh for burying, police reached the house and took custody of the body. Later, it was sent for post-mortem and as per the autopsy report, the girl was strangulated to death.

The incident happened on Friday, February 23 but the Uttarakhand police got the information on Saturday, February 24, after which they launched an investigation and arrested the two accused.

Uttarakhand police found signs of assault on the minor’s body

A report by the Times of India quoted ASP Neeharika Tomar as saying, “An informant approached us on Saturday and informed the officers that Shabana had been in a relationship with a married man for three years and she was allegedly strangled to death by her parents Mohammad Shafi (50) and Khatoon Jahan (45) on Friday night.”

The ASP added that the family tried to bury her body in UP’s Rampur district to cover up the crime. “Police intercepted them and found signs of assault on the body, particularly around the mouth and neck. An autopsy confirmed that she was strangled to death.”

The police arrested the accused from the Pahargang Mohalla and recovered the murder weapon. The duo confessed to the crime during interrogation. They said that they were against the relationship which is why they killed their daughter.

Honour killing in Pakistan

Last year, an incident of honour killing was reported from Pakistan where an 18-year-old girl fell victim to the abhorrent practice in Kolai-Palas district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kohistan on 26 November. The horrific act was performed by the victim’s family members following the directives from a local jirga (council of elders) in the Barsharyal village, 150 kilometres northwest of Mansehra.

The instance took place after a video that showed her and another girl dancing with some boys gained traction on social media.