Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan has stirred up a major controversy following the circulation of a video in which he appears to make threatening remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a public gathering, the DMK Minister can be heard saying, “I am maintaining silence and speaking softly because I am a Minister. If I were not a Minister, I would have torn him into pieces.”

TM Anbarasan serves as the Minister for Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, Small Industries, and the Slum Clearance Board in Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK government under Chief Minister M.K Stalin. These remarks allegedly came about last weekend, following a week after PM Narendra Modi’s large roadshow in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu.

“We’ve had many Prime Ministers, but never one who spoke like this,” Anbarasan is heard saying in the video in Tamil. “Modi threatens to eradicate us, but I want to remind him that DMK is no ordinary organization. It was forged through countless sacrifices and the shedding of much blood.”

He continues, “All those who vowed to destroy DMK have themselves been destroyed. This organization will continue to stand tall, keep that in mind.”

The DMK minister then expresses, “I would’ve dealt with him (Modi) differently,” implying a more aggressive approach.

“I am maintaining silence and speaking softly because I am a Minister. If I were not a Minister, I would have dealt with him (PM Modi) differently,” Anbarasan concludes in the video.

BJP hits back at DMK for its minister’s threatening remarks against PM Modi

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized the ruling DMK for the Minister’s threatening comments against the Prime Minister and has also aimed its criticism at the opposition INDI Alliance, of which the DMK is a part.

The viral video clip featuring the DMK Minister’s remarks against PM Modi was widely circulated by BJP leaders on various social media platforms as the saffron party launched its attack on the INDI Alliance regarding the alleged comments made by the Minister.

“INDI Alliance’s agenda couldn’t be clearer. They aim to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and anyone seen upholding it,” stated BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, while sharing the purported video of the Minister’s remarks.

In response to the DMK Minister’s statements, BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar Yadav commented that this was “yet another low for the INDI Alliance,” indicating their resort to such blatant disrespect towards the Prime Minister as they anticipate an unfavourable outcome in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The INDI Alliance is aware of the impending results of the LS Elections, hence their resorting to insulting PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Such blatant disrespect towards the Honorable PM is unacceptable and warrants strong condemnation,” Yadav expressed.