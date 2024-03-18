Monday, March 18, 2024
HomeNews Reports2024 Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states,...
News Reports
Updated:

2024 Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP also removed to ensure free and fair elections

The commission has directed all the State Governments to transfer the officers connected with election-related work, who have completed three years or are in their home districts.

ANI
This step comes as part of the Commission's resolve and commitment to maintaining a level playing field and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process (image source: Election Commission of India)
4

In a decisive move towards upholding the principles of free, fair and transparent elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued orders for the removal of Home Secretaries in six states namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Additionally, the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed.

The commission has directed all the State Governments to transfer the officers connected with election-related work, who have completed three years or are in their home districts.

Maharashtra had not complied with the directions in respect of few Municipal Commissioners and some Additional / Deputy Municipal Commissioners in Maharashtra.

While conveying displeasure to the Chief Secretary, the Commission directed transfer of BMC and the additional / Deputy commissioners with the direction to report by 6pm today.

The Chief Secretary was further directed to transfer all the similarly placed Municipal commissioners and Additional / Deputy Municipal Commissioners of other Corporations in Maharashtra.

This step comes as part of the Commission’s resolve and commitment to maintaining a level playing field and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process, which has been emphasised by CEC Rajiv Kumar time and again and recently during the Press Conference for announcement of Schedule for General Elections 2024.

The Commission meeting chaired by Shri Rajiv Kumar, comprising of Election Commissioners Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu was held on Monday at noon.

The officials who have been removed in these seven states were found to be holding dual charges in the office of Chief Minister in respective states which may potentially compromise or be seen to be compromising the impartiality and neutrality required during the electoral process, especially in matters relating to law and order, deployment of forces, etc.

Furthermore, the Election Commission has also taken the necessary action to remove the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal. This decision was taken due to DGP being removed from any active election management related duty earlier, during 2016 Assembly Election in the state and in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

With this step, the Election Commission of India has shown its commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections.

Through these measures, the Commission ensures that all stakeholders uphold the highest standards of integrity and impartiality, thereby safeguarding the level playing field in the entire electoral process. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Germany: Two teachers ban non-Muslim fifth graders from drinking water due to 3 Muslim classmates fasting during Ramadan in Frankfurt

OpIndia Staff -

‘Alpha-numeric code just a security feature’: SBI’s response in SC busts far-fetched insinuations by The Quint’s Poonam Agarwal on electoral bonds

Amit Kelkar -

Gujarat: Contractor Mohammad Rafiq torches 12 huts of daily labourers with families inside because they were asking for pending dues

OpIndia Staff -

Khela Hobe 2.0: TMC goons attack BJP workers in West Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha elections, bring back memories of 2021 post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -

‘Will sacrifice my life for Shakti’: PM Modi lambasts Rahul Gandhi for saying that he will fight Shakti to defeat BJP, dares INDI alliance...

OpIndia Staff -

Selective targeting of the BJP over Electoral Bonds: How propagandists and Leftists ignored huge donations to Opposition parties

Anurag -

As Rahul Gandhi says he is ‘fighting against Shakti’ while referring to Hinduism, know the importance of Shakti in Sanatan Dharma

Jhankar Mohta -

Bengaluru: Reports claim Hindu shop-owner attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa near mosque, police ‘reluctantly’ file FIR after locals protest, communal angle denied

OpIndia Staff -

“Shameful, “New low”: Shocking new advertisement by coaching institute FIITJEE mocks girl who left the institute, links competitor to suicides in Kota

OpIndia Staff -

Bengaluru: IT employees’ union protests before labour commission against unfair mass layoffs, demotions by IT companies exempt from labour laws

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com