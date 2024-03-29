In mounting troubles for Congress amid Lok Sabha poll campaign, the Income Tax Department has issued a demand notice of about Rs 1700 crore to the party, sources said.

They said the fresh demand notice is for assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21 and includes penalty and interest.

The Delhi High Court had earlier this week dismissed the party’s plea, challenging the Income Tax Department’s order opening of reassessment proceedings against it for 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21.

The Division Bench of Justice Yashwant Verma and Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Thursday dismissed four pleas filed by the Congress on similar terms as its earlier judgement, whereby identical pleas of the same political party were dismissed regarding the reassessment proceedings for three years.

Recently, the Delhi High Court upheld the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) order refusing to stay on the Income Tax notice for recovery of more than Rs 105 crore as outstanding tax against the Congress. The Court while upholding the ITAT order, granted liberty to the petitioner’s Congress party to move the appellate tribunal afresh with the grievance.

The Congress has recently approached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the recovery and has filed a complaint and sought a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and “freezing” of their Bank accounts.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)