Friday, March 29, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIncome Tax department issues 1700 crores demand notice to Congress Party
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Income Tax department issues 1700 crores demand notice to Congress Party

The Division Bench of Justice Yashwant Verma and Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Thursday dismissed four pleas filed by the Congress on similar terms as its earlier judgement, whereby identical pleas of the same political party were dismissed regarding the reassessment proceedings for three years.

ANI
income tax notice to Congress party
1700 crores I-T notice to Congress
6

In mounting troubles for Congress amid Lok Sabha poll campaign, the Income Tax Department has issued a demand notice of about Rs 1700 crore to the party, sources said.

They said the fresh demand notice is for assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21 and includes penalty and interest.

The Delhi High Court had earlier this week dismissed the party’s plea, challenging the Income Tax Department’s order opening of reassessment proceedings against it for 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21.

The Division Bench of Justice Yashwant Verma and Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Thursday dismissed four pleas filed by the Congress on similar terms as its earlier judgement, whereby identical pleas of the same political party were dismissed regarding the reassessment proceedings for three years.

Recently, the Delhi High Court upheld the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) order refusing to stay on the Income Tax notice for recovery of more than Rs 105 crore as outstanding tax against the Congress. The Court while upholding the ITAT order, granted liberty to the petitioner’s Congress party to move the appellate tribunal afresh with the grievance.

The Congress has recently approached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the recovery and has filed a complaint and sought a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and “freezing” of their Bank accounts.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

2,000 workers laid off, operations suspended: Chinese firm halts activities in Pakistan after suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

OpIndia Staff -

Dumka murder case: Stalker Shahrukh Hussain and aide Nayeem Ansari awarded life sentences for setting 15-year-old Ankita on fire

OpIndia Staff -

Closing Sterlite Copper caused losses of over ₹14,000 crores to economy till 2021, over 400 downstream businesses affected: Industry bodies urge SC to reconsider...

OpIndia Staff -

From women empowerment, vaccines, drones to AI, PM Modi discusses India’s development path with former Microsoft boss Bill Gates: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘Bas**ad, Cham***to, how dare you build Dharamshala, this is our place’: UP court sentences Akram Mustakeen and Sajid for attacking Dalit labourers

OpIndia Staff -

‘I was forced to resign by Mulayam govt because I imposed POTA case on Mukhtar Ansari, my life got ruined’: Former DSP Shailendra Singh

OpIndia Staff -

SP, Congress, others mourn death of convicted gangster Mukhtar Ansari, demand probe: Akhilesh Yadav outrages over criminals dying, calls it ‘anarchy’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Baba Gorakhnath’s blessings, maybe also Allah’s justice in Ramzan’: Son of Krishnanand Rai on Mukhtar Ansari’s death, fireworks at former MLA’s house

OpIndia Staff -

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest in UP’s Banda

OpIndia Staff -

Babbar Khalsa International terror conspiracy: NIA court sentences 4 terrorists including mastermind Kulwinderjeet Singh to life imprisonment

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com