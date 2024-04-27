Training his guns on the INDIA bloc and its key constituent Congress on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that these parties aim to grant minorities the freedom to consume ‘food of their choice,’ that is, they are talking about ‘giving freedom to cow slaughter.’

Addressing a huge election rally in Bilari, Moradabad, in favour of BJP candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini, Yogi Adityanath said, ‘Yeh besharm log humari gaay ko khaane ki chhut denge, jabki humara shashtra gaay ko vishwamata kehta hai’ (These shameless people will allow our cows to be eaten, whereas our scriptures hail the cow as the mother of the world). They will hand over the cow to the butchers. Will India ever accept this?”

The Chief Minister also alleged that Congress wants to confiscate the properties of countrymen and women and redistribute them among Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The Chief Minister asserted that Congress talks about getting the property of the countrymen X-rayed.

“This implies that if someone owns a four-room house, they will grab two of them. Furthermore, the Congress suggests seizing women’s jewellery as well. India will vehemently oppose such measures,” he said.

He further remarked that similar initiatives were undertaken during the UPA government’s tenure from 2004 to 2014, aimed at undermining the reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Referring to the Sachar Committee and Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee, he said that Congress wants to implement this and give 6 per cent of the backward caste reservation to Muslims.

The Chief Minister accused the Congress of once again making schemes to divide the nation.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, he said, “It has been heard that both the brother and sister wish to visit Ayodhya. When they were in power, they denied the existence of Ram, and now they claim Ram belongs to everyone. This reveals their dual character.”

“We shouldn’t place our trust in them. They will deceive whenever they find an opportunity. We don’t desire a government tainted with deceit and corruption, but one that will lead India to greater prosperity,” he added.

The Chief Minister urged voters not to support those who hesitate to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram,’ as doing so would amount to honouring those who conspire against India.

He further emphasized the necessity of electing a government committed to making India self-reliant and developed for the bright future of the upcoming generation.

He noted that since the formation of the BJP government in UP, rioters have realized that their actions will be met with consequences.

BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Sambhal Parmeshwar Lal Saini, Anamika Yadav, Lok Sabha in-charge Rakesh Singh, coordinator Pankaj Gupta, Bhuvnesh Raghav, and BJP and RLD officials were present on the occasion.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)