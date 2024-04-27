On Thursday (25th April), the Karnataka High Court stayed criminal proceedings against Kajal Hindustani in connection to the 2022 ‘hate speech’ against the growing menace of love jihad in the Udupi district of the State.

As per reports, the Hindu activist had approached the Karnataka High Court to quash the criminal proceedings against her. Kajal Hindustani has stated that the First Information Report (FIR) registered against her was a political ploy, meant to tarnish her image and reputation.

“Respondent police have filed charge sheet against the Petitioner without any prior sanction of the competent authority as mandated under section 196 (1-A)(a) of Crpc. As such, the entire proceeding against the Petitioner is liable to be quashed,” the petition read.

An FIR was lodged against Kajal Hindustani in 2022 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34 and 153A while a chargesheet was filed against her under IPC Section 505(2).

The matter came up for hearing before a Bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna. The Hindu activist had said that the complaint against her did not disclose the ‘intention’ to incite people to violence or cause disorder, which is essential for a case under IPC 505(2).

After hearing the arguments, the Karnataka High Court stayed further proceedings in the case and re-posted the matter for hearing after the summer vacation.

The Background of the Controversy

On 2nd October, 2022, Kajal Hindustani participated in the ‘Durga Daud’ procession, which was held at the Kadiyali Mahishamardini temple in Shivalli village in Udupi district of Karnataka.

During the event, she had said, “South Indians should boycott Bollywood movies. The purpose of Bollywood movies is to sow poison of love jihad. North Indians are boycotting Bollywood movies. But what’s up with you South Indians?,”

Excellent speech by Hindu Tigress Smt Kajal Hindustani (Gujarat) on Hinduism, Hindutva, Love Jihad…

Bharat is in need of more Sherni like #KajalHindustani…

Jai Shri Ram #DurgaDaud #Udupi #ಉಡುಪಿ #ProfSRK pic.twitter.com/y9InQz2FHh — Prof Shrinath Rao K 🇮🇳 (Modi Ka Parivar) (@ProfSRK) October 2, 2022

“Hindu women are being insulted through Bollywood movies and serials. Hindu women are portrayed as lovers and having illegal affairs. But Hindu women never do this in their real lives,” she had emphasised.

Kajal Hindustani had added, “PFI stands not for Popular Front but PFI it means ‘Poison for India’. Hindus are in danger in this nation. Hindus have to make three important decisions. Everyone should follow Hindu rites, buy from Hindus, and give jobs only to Hindus. Don’t let your own money be used by creating jihadists inside the country.”