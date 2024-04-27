On Saturday (27th April), the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Telangana Congress party stirred the hornet’s nest after it shared an edited video and falsely claimed that BJP leader Amit Shah has promised to end reservations for the SC, ST and the OBCs.

In a tweet, it said, “Brothers and sisters who are in the BJP, belong to the SC, ST, OBC minority and are doing politics in the name of religion, please watch this video and take a decision whether to vote for the BJP.

“Let’s teach Amit Shah, Narendra Modi’s BJP party a proper lesson for saying that they will remove the reservations of SC, ST, OBC and minorities if they come back to power with pride and arrogance while enjoying the fruits of reservation given by the Constitution of India,” Telanagana Congress continued to peddle lies.

Screengrab of the misleading tweet by Telangana Congress

“Remove BJP from power…Save the country. Let us protect the rights given to us by the Constitution. The Constitution of India should flourish,” it concluded.

The tweet by the Telangana Congress was accompanied by a video of Amit Shah, which has been maliciously edited to give the impression that the Union Home Minister wants to end caste-based reservations.

In reality, the Union Home Minister had vowed to end unconstitutional reservation for the Muslim community and give it to the SC, ST and OBCs.

During an election rally in Telangana on Thursday (25th April), Amit Shah said, “The Congress and the TRS never celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day as they are afraid of the Majlis. The BJP has decided that we will celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day because we are not afraid of Majlis.”

“The BJP has decided to abolish the Muslim reservation extended by the Congress and the TRS and give it to the SCs, STs, and the OBCs,” he further emphasised. Thus, it is clear that the BJP leader did not talk about ending reservations for the SC, ST and OBC.

Ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has resorted to peddling fake news and creating mass hysteria among the marginalised communities to garner votes.