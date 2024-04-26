Gurucharan Singh, renowned for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the beloved TV series ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has reportedly gone missing, causing concern among fans and colleagues alike. His sudden disappearance, following his prominence in Indian television, has left many shocked. Despite his departure from the show, his character remains deeply etched in people’s memories. Furthermore, his absence from social media for the past four days has only intensified his worries.

Gurucharan was last seen at Delhi airport on April 22nd, where he was bound for Mumbai. However, he never reached his destination nor returned home, prompting widespread concern. Additionally, reports indicate that his phone is currently switched off.

A missing complaint has been lodged by Gurucharan Singh’s elderly father in Delhi. It states, ‘My son Gurucharan Singh, aged 50, left for Mumbai on April 22nd at 8:30 am. He went to the airport to catch his flight but neither reached Mumbai nor returned home, and his phone was unreachable. He is mentally stable, and though we were searching for him, he is now missing.’

The father of actor Gurucharan Singh, who featured on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as 'Sodhi', has given a written complaint to the police that his son had left for Mumbai from his residence in Delhi on April 22 and since then he is missing. His father said in the… pic.twitter.com/7nNDpykkmp — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

Gurucharan Singh’s portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ transcended mere acting; he became a beloved figure to countless Indian viewers, feeling like a member of their own families. His departure from the show in 2013 reportedly stemmed from his father’s health issues and payment delays. Despite initially leaving, he returned the following year due to popular demand. However, in 2020, he exited again, with actor Balwinder Singh Suri taking over his role. Throughout his tenure on the show, Gurucharan’s depiction of the fun-loving and affectionate Sodhi left an indelible mark, solidifying his place as a cherished member of the cast.