Sunday, March 10, 2024
HomePoliticsBihar: Out on bail convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide Subhash Yadav...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bihar: Out on bail convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s close aide Subhash Yadav arrested by ED in illegal sand mining case

Subhash was arrested late Saturday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following raids carried out by the agency sleuths at several locations in Bihar's Patna.

ANI
Subhash Yadav (L), Lalu Yadav (R)- Image Source: Business Today/India TV
8

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Subhash Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe in the alleged illegal sand mining case.

Subhash was arrested late Saturday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following raids carried out by the agency sleuths at several locations in Bihar’s Patna.

ED officials said that Subhash was produced before a special PMLA court on Sunday morning and was sent to Judicial Custody.

Subhash was arrested following questioning by ED officials who conducted raids at his residence in Patna’s Danapur locality on Saturday morning. The agency also carried out simultaneous raids at his other residential locations in Patna.

Sources said that the ED officials scanned documents related to sand mining and other financial transactions of Subhash before taking him into custody. Searches were conducted on March 9, at six premises in Patna related to Subhash Yadav including the premises of his close associates. During the searches, cash of more than 2.30 crores and incriminating documents have been seized. Subhash Yadav was arrested late at night on March 9.

Subhash allegedly runs the business of illegal sand mining in Bihar. He is a prominent sand trader in the Patna region. He is also the Director of Broadson Construction Pvt Ltd.

The money laundering case stems from some First Information Reports filed by the Bihar Police earlier.

The RJD leader Subhash had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Chatra in Jharkhand. He is often seen with Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other members of the family.

Two years ago, the ED had also raided his premises. Earlier, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids at Subhash’s premises in connection with a tax evasion case in 2018.

Earlier in this case, syndicate member Radha Charan Sah, his son and the directors of BSPL were arrested by ED under PMLA.

In February Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had provisionally attached two immovable properties to the extent of Rs. 26.19 Crore acquired by Radha Charan Sah, MLC, Bihar Legislative Council under the PMLA, 2002, in connection with a money laundering case against Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of 19 FIRs registered by Bihar police under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Bihar Mineral (Concession, Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rule, 2019 against Broadson Commodities Private Limited and others.

The illegal sale of sand is controlled by a syndicate, who, invest funds in the company and earn profit by way of illegal sale of sand which is nothing but POC.

An investigation under PMLA has revealed that POC of Rs 161 Crore has been generated by the illegal sale of sand. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLalu Yadav corruption
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Surat: 42-year-old auto driver Akhtar Raza Muniyar repeatedly molests 11-year-old girl while dropping her to and from school, blames porn for it when arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Mamata Banerjee’s U-turn: From problems with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans and skipping Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, to announcing holiday for Ram Navami for first...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi to inaugurate 15 airport projects, lay foundation of road projects worth ₹19000 crores in UP, disburse ₹1000 to eligible women in Chhattisgarh

OpIndia Staff -

If your husband says Modi, don’t serve him dinner, make them swear their vote for Kejriwal: Arvind Kejriwal asks women in return for his...

OpIndia Staff -

Farmers’ unions tell people not to use trains from 12 to 4 owing to calls for rail roko agitation in Punjab, Haryana

OpIndia Staff -

“Gave Rs 7 lakh to Udhayanidhi Stalin”: Former DMK leader and drug racket mastermind Jaffer Sadiq reportedly makes explosive revelation before NCB

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls, ECI now left with only CEC as the other EC retired last month

OpIndia Staff -

United Kingdom: Pro-Palestine protestor vandalises 110-year-old painting of Arthur Balfour, whose declaration led to the creation of Israel

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Maulana Syed Mohammad Ashraf of Kichhauchha Dargah arrested for raping a female devotee from Mumbai, issued death threats to victim and her...

OpIndia Staff -

Karan Morwal, expelled from Congress over rape accusations, seen with Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com