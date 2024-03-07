On 7th March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kashmir for the first time after abrogation of Article 370. PM Modi will inaugurate several development projects and address a public meeting. Notably, the people of Kashmir received threatening calls from international numbers telling them not to attend PM Modi’s rally.

As per reports, Pakistan’s ISI is behind the calls made on mobile phones and landlines in Kashmir threatening the locals not to attend PM Modi’s program. Reportedly, as soon as the call is received, the voice on the other side starts threatening to boycott PM Modi’s rally. If attended, the caller threatened to harm their families. The police and intelligence agencies were alerted about the threatening calls.

Speaking to India Today, BJP leader Fayaz Ahmed said he was aware of the calls being received by the locals. He added, “Our party workers have informed me that their family members received calls from international numbers threatening them not to attend PM Modi’s program. I want to tell you that the enemy forces are crazy. They cannot maintain their own homes, those who are sending their own people to jail and those who have failed to provide their people with education and food, have gone crazy and frustrated to the point that they cannot digest India’s progress that too under PM Modi’s leadership.”

PM Modi scheduled to launch projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in Kashmir

As per reports, PM Narendra Modi will attend the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ program at Bakshi stadium. He will launch projects worth Rs 5,000 crore that will facilitate agriculture and tourism sectors among others. Furthermore, he will also give appointment letters to 1,000 newly appointed government employees. Reportedly, around 2 lakh people are expected to attend PM Modi’s program. Local police and central security agencies have made all the required arrangements. Earlier, on 20th February, PM Modi went to Jammu and inaugurated projects worth Rs 13,200 crores.