A large section of the nation’s media frequently refers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a dictator in an attempt to undermine his democratic credentials and unparalleled popularity. Germany-based YouTuber Dhruv Rathee even created a propaganda video to demonstrate how India is turning to dictatorship rather from its democratic moorings.

Ravish Kumar met Dhruv Rathee recently, presumwbly to cash in on the popularity that Rathee enjoys substantial popularity among Congress supporters who are desperately throwing their weight anyone and everyone who helps them in stopping the Modi juggernaut. Rajdeep Sardesai has also been engaged in propaganda for many years. Initially, they targeted Narendra Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots and attempted to portray him as ‘Hitler’ for not holding a press conference.

The issue is that having a press conference by the prime minister is no longer relevant in this day and age, as there are so many outlets, including TV, YouTube and other social media platforms that can be utilised to convey the message. PM Modi is even connected to the remotest parts of India through his radio show. This class of alleged journalists regularly praise the opposition leaders and degrade the prime minister over press conferences that have no relevance in this time and age of social media and pervasive connectivity. They constantly change their ‘heroes.’

Rajdeep Sardesai’s wife Sagarika Ghosh, a former journalist turned TMC Rajya Sabha MP, for instance, wrote that strangers were smiling at each other when Arvind Kejriwal won in Delhi. Barkha Dutt remembered her photographic skills after Uddhav Thackeray triumphed in Maharashtra. Similarly, this section of media plays the role of “courtier” for Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav at different times.

Now, Rajdeep Sardesai had a chance to speak with MK Stalin, the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. This was an opportunity, as Rajdeep Sardesai himself claimed was granted three minutes after three years of waiting. That interview concluded in just two minutes as well. Rajdeep Sardesai asked him some questions about the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. How come Rajdeep Sardesai refrained from labelling the leader who granted an interview for the first time in three years as a dictator?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did his first interview with Thanthi TV, a Tamil TV channel prior to the general election. Although this illustrated that how much he cherishes the nation’s geographical diversity, Rajdeep Sardesai remained silent on it. MK Stalin, however, referred to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as his primary competitor in his interview and rejected the Modi influence in Tamil Nadu. Rajdeep Sardesai’s joyous expression at the beginning of the interview is noteworthy.

While speaking about MK Stalin, Rajdeep Sardesai was unable to conceal his joy. In this interview, MK Stalin claimed to secure all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu. He declared that since his party came to power in the state, all the promises have been fulfilled and the new programs have significantly benefited women. He announced a landslide victory in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi, he alleged, was disseminating lies in his speeches.

After Rajdeep Sardesia spoke about the allegations of nepotism and corruption made against the chief minister by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he brought up the topic of electoral bonds and said nothing more. Everyone is now aware of the amount of money donated to each party since all electoral bond data is available to the public. The ‘Future Gaming’ company which generated a lot of stir had donated the most money to DMK. Moreover, this list included all parties and not only the BJP.

Exclusive: ‘There is no Modi factor in TN.. AIADMK is my main opponent here.. will win all 40 seats.. ‘ in his first interview in 3 years. (Albeit only 3 minutes).. TN CM and DMK leader, @mkstalin on the 2024 battle.. listen in #ElectionsOnMyPlate https://t.co/3x6rPZjMEt — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 5, 2024

The most striking thing about this interview is that Rajdeep Sardesai neglected to inquire about Annamalai, the BJP’s state president in Tamil Nadu and an upcoming leader in the southern state. Once an IPS officer, Annamalai is now so prominent in Tamil Nadu that he is discussed in the national media. He frequently attends conferences, rallies and padayatras with BJP workers. They are putting in a lot of effort at work. However, out of fear that MK Stalin might become upset, Rajdeep Sardesai did not even bring up his name.

Three years and just a two-minute interaction. Now, what more could poor Rajdeep Sadesai have done and asked? The fact that he is content with this two-minute interview is different because an opposition leader was in front of him. He did not belong to the BJP, hence Rajdeep Sardesai will abstain from calling MK Stalin a tyrant on social media. Indeed, there are a lot of cuts in the video. The two-minute video has multiple edits. People are now asking Rajdeep Sardesai what he had for lunch. He interviewed Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan while eating fish.

He didn’t ask Mamata Banerjee about the violence during the West Bengal election since doing so would have prevented him from eating “Rasgulla.” Later, it was discovered that “Rasgulla” can occasionally be used in place of an MP for the upper house. Rajdeep Sardesai routinely expresses confidence in the opposition leaders regarding their victory. Notwithstanding his spouse’s status as a Rajya Sabha MP, he continues to allege impartiality.

Watch another Rajdeep Sardesai video in which he was pounding the drum for the AIADMK-SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) election campaign. He appeared to be “jumping” or almost ” leaping ” in this footage. It meant that even if he beats the drum for a political party, he is still ‘fair’ but if someone talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public welfare initiatives, they turn into a ‘godi media.’ This gang of journalists has been playing this game for a long time.

Drummer boy plays the music as shoot begins for Final season of #ElectionsOnMyPlate from battleground Tamil Nadu: what seems to have become an election show that many have been waiting for! 👍😊 pic.twitter.com/mTSiynCdnW — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 5, 2024

It’s nothing because in 2020, following the Aam Aadmi Party’s success in the Delhi assembly election, Rajdeep Sardesai was so delighted that he began to dance in his television studio. The same bunch of journalists create a sorrowful environment when the BJP wins anywhere. Can we count on them to provide us with honest news? He’s no stranger to dubious journalism. He has danced for the opposition before and now he is playing the drums for them.