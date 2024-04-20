Saturday, April 20, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad BJP candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Singh passes away a day after voting in the constituency

As per reports, Kunwar Sarvesh Singh breathed his last at around 6.30 pm on Saturday as he died at AIIMS in Delhi due to a heart attack following a prolonged illness

BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency passes away, constituency had gone for polls yesterday
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kunwar Sarvesh Singh passed away on Saturday (20th April). BJP had fielded him from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency which went for polls yesterday in the first phase of polling on Friday.

As per reports, he breathed his last at around 6.30 pm on Saturday as he died at AIIMS in Delhi due to a heart attack following a prolonged illness. Because of his poor health conditions, the late BJP candidate could not participate in his election campaigns. Reportedly, he was suffering from cancer.

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh was a businessman by profession. He was considered one of the influential leaders of Uttar Pradesh. He hailed from the Thakur community. Before becoming an MP, he represented the Thakurdwara assembly seat five times as its MLA. 

His son Kunwar Sushant Singh is the MLA from Badhapur assembly seat which comes under the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of BJP leader Kunwar Sarvesh Singh.

Reacting to his demise, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary extended condolences and strength to his supporters and the bereaved family. He tweeted that he is shocked by the demise of Singh, calling it an irreparable loss for the BJP family.

Taking to X, he wrote, “The untimely demise of hardworking leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, source of inspiration for Moradabad BJP workers and former MP of Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji is extremely sad and painful. The demise of Sarvesh Singh ji is an irreparable loss not only for Moradabad but also for the Uttar Pradesh BJP family.” 

He added, “I pray to Shri Ram Chandra Ji to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to his supporters and bereaved family to bear this unbearable loss. My condolences are with the bereaved family.” 

Voting for all Lok Sabha constituencies will take place on 4th June and the constituency will have to go for bypolls if he would have won the seat in yesterday’s polling.

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh’s political legacy

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh was born on 22nd December 1951. He contested the assembly elections for the first time in 1991 from Thakurdwara seat on BJP ticket. After this, he represented the assembly four times in a row as he registered consecutive victories in 1993, 1996, and 2002. However, in 2007 he faced defeat by the BSP candidate. 

This time, the BJP nominated him as its candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat for the fourth time. In 2009, he contested the elections against former cricketer Azharuddin but lost. In 2014, he defeated Dr. ST Hasan, who contested on an SP ticket. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he was defeated by the SP candidate ST Hasan.

There are 6 assembly constituencies under the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat which is a sizeable Muslim population deciding the political fate of this constituency. As per the demographics of the seat, the total population here is 52.14% Hindu and 47.12% Muslim. 

For the first time in 2014, Bharatiya Janata Party won the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat. Back then, the BJP had won 71 seats in Uttar Pradesh on its own and had made a clean sweep in Western Uttar Pradesh. Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar had defeated his rival Dr. ST Hasan of the Samajwadi Party by 87 thousand votes.

