Monday, April 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMeer Faisal communalises the Sambalpur revenge attack as a 'terror attack by a Hindu',...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Meer Faisal communalises the Sambalpur revenge attack as a ‘terror attack by a Hindu’, his original X account was withheld earlier for spreading fake news

Meer Faisal, infamous for sharing fake news and unwarranted communalisation of criminal incidents, had recently tried to communalise the Sambalpur revenge attack and perpetuate the 'Hindu terror' bogey long peddled by Hinduphobic elements within the Indian political and academic landscape.

OpIndia Staff
Meer Faisal Sambalpur attack
Sambalpur Police arrests accused in revenge attack, Meer Faisal (R) spreads fake news
2

On 26th March, a bomb was allegedly hurled near a mosque in Peer Baba Chowk of Sambalpur, Odisha. The next day, police arrested a 19-year-old youth identified as Abhilash Mishra of Sunaripara in Bada Bazar under the Town police station area. As soon as the reports went out that a Hindu was arrested in the matter, several propagandists jumped to call it a communal matter and termed it a terror act.

Meer Faisal, a journalist, wrote on X, “Sambalpur bomb blast accused Sambalpur police have arrested Avinash Mishra. Three people were injured in the incident. It was a terrorist attack, yet no national media outlet reported on it because the accused was a Hindu.” Notably, Meer Faisal’s previous account was withheld in India after multiple cases of fake news.

Source: X

Another propagandist, Md Asif Khan, who is known for spreading fake news, wrote, “Where is Indian Media?? Why is no one talking about this bomb blast? Isn’t it a terror attack?”

Source: X

Another account, “drunk journalist”, wrote, “This is no different from the Rameshwaram blast, but this won’t be called a Terrorist attack, nor would the media show this as news.”

Source: X

Revenge attack in Sambalpur peddled as a ‘terror attack by a Hindu’

Upon research into the matter, OpIndia found that though a man named Abhilash Mishra was arrested, it was not communal. IG (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal informed the media that after an investigation, the police found that it was a case of revenge and there was no communal angle. He said, “After the investigation, it was ascertained that it was a clear case of personal revenge, and no communal angle was involved. Our team has worked relentlessly over the night to capture the accused in the shortest possible time.”

According to The New Indian Express report, the accused confessed to the crime. Police recovered several tools and materials he used to make the pressure bomb from the accused’s house.

Speaking to the media, SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said the accused is a second-year ITI student. At around 7:24 PM on 26th March, he hurled a pressure bomb towards the mosque from a flyover and fled on his cycle. Three persons were injured, and a vehicle was damaged.

In a post on X, Sambalpur police wrote, “Sambalpur police crack the sensitive bomb blast case within 24 hours and arrested the culprit in Town PS Case No 120/24 U/s 307/326/435 IPC/3 explosive substance act.”

During the investigation, the police found that Mishra had a personal rivalry with a man named Sushil Paika, a member of an Instagram page, “SBP Mafia Gang”. Paika allegedly assaulted Mishra’s father, after which he sought revenge. He planned to frame Paika in a bombing incident and put a ticket, “SBP Mafia Gang”, on the bomb.

The claims that it was a terrorist attack and there was a communal angle to the matter are false.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Stalin, who gave genocidal calls against Hindus, cites case of Nupur Sharma, threatened by Islamsits, to get FIRs clubbed, SC rejects: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

3 hearts, 3 kidneys, hands, spine and tongue: Nigerian police arrest Islamic cleric for collecting human body parts for ‘rituals’

OpIndia Staff -

Dharamveer Gandhi quits AAP, joins Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, slams Aam Aadmi Party a day after Congress extended support to them

OpIndia Staff -

Bengaluru: Rehan, who converted to Islam in his teens, stabs his girlfriend Farida Khatoon 15 times for rejecting his marriage proposal

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan Ram Baraat attacked: Kota Muslims play victim, write to IG demanding action against ‘miscreants disrupting mosque prayers’

OpIndia Staff -

Faridabad Religious Conversion: Doctor Faizan Ahmed lures a minor Hindu boy to read Kalma by promising 72 hoors in Jannat

OpIndia Staff -

Congress requests no coercive action against party for pending Income Tax dues till elections are over – SG Tushar Mehta accepts after Court agrees...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Suhail got 4 Hindu women married to Muslim men’: Dheerendra Shastri slams Suhail Ansari after his objectionable videos go viral, Yoga teacher apologises

OpIndia Staff -

Plot to revive Hindu terror conspiracy? Rameshwaram cafe blast accused used Hindu identity in fake documents, here’s how this is not a new phenomenon

Siddhi Somani -

Exclusive: RTI reveals huge discrepancies in AAP’s Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme, beneficiaries in thousands but claimed in lakhs, missing trail of ₹100 crores

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com