The Lok Sabha elections have intensified, with all parties actively campaigning. Even on the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, Congress candidate Sonal Patel embarked on a campaign. However, the villagers of Pethapur prevented Congress candidate Sonal Patel from entering the village for campaigning. She had to campaign without entering the village. Opposition against Gandhinagar Lok Sabha candidate Sonal Patel has also emerged, with a video of the incident becoming viral.

As per the information at hand, before the approaching Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Sonal Patel visited Pethapur to campaign for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. During this visit, some individuals obstructed her car from entering the village. The villagers refused to permit Sonal Patel’s entry into the village, and she was even turned away from outside.

The resistance against Gandhinagar’s Congress Lok Sabha candidate Sonal Patel was recorded in a video that has since gone viral on social media. In the footage, Sonal Patel is seated inside a car, with the vehicle’s bonnet and doors displaying “Mrs Sonal Patel, Congress candidate for 6-Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat”. Sonal Patel is visible in the co-driver’s seat of the car in the video.

In the video, villagers can be heard stating, “Nobody should meet her. If the car doesn’t leave the village, there will be trouble… take it away… the car should go… she should not enter the village.”

This is the area of Amit Shah… this is the situation: Gandhinagar Mahila Morcha Chief Beena Rawal

To confirm the incident, OpIndia contacted the first Gandhinagar Congress Mahila Morcha Chief, Beena Rawal. She mentioned at the beginning of the conversation that no such incident had occurred. However, later she informed OpIndia that, “What happened today was not anything special. This is Amit Shah’s area, my brother… This should just continue… Tomorrow we have to hold a massive rally in Pethapur.”

There was no forced incident: Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat Congress candidate Sonal Patel

On the other hand, OpIndia also contacted Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat Congress candidate Sonal Patel. Confirming the incident, she said, “There was no forced incident, this had to happen. Tomorrow we have to hold a massive rally. We are carrying forward with our campaign…”

Who is Congress leader Sonal Patel?

Sonal Patel is an active leader of the Congress. Congress has announced her as the candidate for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. On the other hand, Central Home Minister Amit Shah is also contesting from Gandhinagar. They have held various positions in Congress, such as ward president, state secretary, and general secretary, and have been the head of the women’s wing for 6 years. They are also known to be very close to the Gandhi family, including Sonia Gandhi. In this Lok Sabha election, they are contesting against Central Home Minister Amit Shah.