Attempts are underway to disseminate misinformation and false information in the country during the Lok Sabha election. Various claims are being made through posts displaying misleading details. Opposition parties and their supporters make such content viral without researching or looking deeper into the matter. Now, one such video has gained traction on social media which alleges that trucks carrying thousands of cows that will be supplied to Arab countries are stationed at Gujarat’s Adani Port. Furthermore, the Modi administration is being accused of solely receiving money from beef sellers.

One person taunted, “Thousands of cows are standing in trucks at Adani’s port in Gujarat which will be taken to the Arab countries and slaughtered there. Where are you Modi supporters? Let me remind you, donkeys, that the Bharatiya Janata Party has received funds from those who sell cow meat. It is all a game of money.”

Another account uploaded the same video with similar remarks. The clip, which is getting widespread attention on social media is being utilized to criticize the Adani Group and the Modi government. However, none of the detractors attempted to confirm the information, choosing instead to follow the herd and start circulating the distorted information.

“What are these cows doing at Adani Port in Gujarat,” questioned another netizen adding to the mounting fallacy.

Many additional social media accounts have posted the video with bogus details, deceiving people.

However, the reality is completely different than the claim. When the viral video reached OpIndia, we investigated it with the help of social media platforms to find out the truth. We discovered a video (reel) on Facebook after more research. The term Adani Port is visible in Arabic underneath the video with “Beef Market” written on it in the same language.

On further investigation of the footage, we learned that the port witnessed in it is neither of Gujarat nor India, and it is actually located in Iraq. It is named Umm Qasr after the city in which it is situated and is one of the largest ports in the country. According to reports, eighty per cent of commodities are brought to Iraq from here. Additionally, a large number of cows and buffaloes were discovered to be exported from this place to Brazil.

It is the second largest port of the nation after Basra Port which likewise bears the same name as the city it is located in. We also came across many images of Umm Qasr Port when we searched it. The viral video is identical to the photo of the Umm Qasr port which can be easily accessible online.

Screengrab of the viral video (left) and Umm Qasr Port (right). (Source: OpIndia Gujarati)

Moreover, we also gathered information about Adani Group’s ports in Gujarat and pictures of Hazira and Mundra Ports were also examined. It is clearly evident from the photographs of the two ports that they are very different from the widely shared video. Therefore, the footage spread in the name of Adani Port has nothing to do with it or India and is from Iraq. Hence, the social media claim turned out to be a lie.

Hazira Port (left) and Mundra Port (right). (Source: OpIndia Gujarati)

Notably, the charge that the Bharatiya Janata Party collected funds from companies that export beef is also untrue. Indian law does not allow the export of beef or cow meat, while the export of buffalo beef is allowed. Many media reports wrongly refer to buffalo meat as beef, which is incorrect. Buffalo meat is known by various names, like buffalo beef, red beef, buff, carabeef etc, but using the term need wrong.