The mystery of ‘Pharaoh’s curse’ solved: Scientists claim they have uncovered the enigma of mystifying King Tutankhamun tomb deaths

Archaeologists have long been perplexed by the eerie legend surrounding King Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt, fearing it may be connected to the mysterious deaths of several excavators who uncovered it in 1922.

More than a century later, a scientist asserts to have unravelled the enigma of the notorious “Pharaoh’s Curse.” Toxic levels of radiation, stemming from uranium and hazardous residues are thought to have persisted within the tomb since its sealing over 3,000 years ago, as detailed by Ross Fellowes in last month’s edition of the Journal of Scientific Exploration (JSE).

The radiation levels within Tutankhamun’s tomb are sufficiently elevated that individuals who encounter it are at significant risk of developing fatal radiation sickness and cancer.

In his study, Fellowes noted, “Both contemporary and ancient Egyptian populations exhibit unusually high rates of hematopoietic cancers, affecting the blood, bone, and lymphatic system, which are commonly attributed to radiation exposure.”

Nevertheless, this radioactivity extends beyond Tutankhamun’s tomb.

A scientist examining King Tutankhamun’s tomb

Fellowes disclosed that “exceptionally high radiation levels have been recorded in ruins of Old Kingdom tombs” and are prevalent across various sites in Egypt.

“Radiation has been identified using Geiger counters at two locations near the pyramids in Giza,” he stated, further noting the detection of radon, a radioactive gas, in “numerous underground tombs at Saqqara.” These measurements were determined to be “extremely radioactive.”

“Contemporary research validates the presence of exceedingly elevated radiation levels in ancient Egyptian tombs, exceeding accepted safety thresholds by a factor of ten,” the study revealed.

There’s also speculation that the builders of these ancient tombs were conscious of the hazards, as indicated by ominous warnings etched onto the walls.

“The essence of the curse was explicitly engraved on certain tombs, with one translated ominously as, ‘those who disturb this tomb will suffer death from an illness that no physician can discern,'” Fellowes elaborated.

The tomb of Tutankhamun

Further foreboding translations such as “forbidden” due to the presence of “evil spirits” likely exacerbated the belief that supernatural curses haunted the ancient locations. These apprehensions heightened with the enigmatic demise of Lord Carnarvon, the financier of the 1922 excavation, who purportedly explored the treasure-filled chambers—and numerous others following the tomb’s unsealing.

“Carnarvon succumbed to death within weeks, amid an ambiguous diagnosis of blood poisoning and pneumonia,” Fellowes detailed.

Out of the 26 individuals present during the opening of the tomb, six passed away within a decade from a range of causes including asphyxia, stroke, diabetes, heart failure, pneumonia, poisoning, malaria, and X-ray exposure.

While these deaths may seem peculiar, the theory of the curse was likely fueled by the unusual occurrences surrounding the tomb’s opening.

Carnarvon reportedly suffered from a mosquito bite that resulted in severe infection.

The murals at the Tutankhamun’s tomb also talk about mysterious deaths during Pharoah’s time

During the tomb’s unveiling, Cairo experienced an unusual power outage and a sudden sandstorm, as reported by National Geographic. Additionally, during the excavation, Carnarvon’s beloved dog purportedly emitted a haunting howl before abruptly collapsing and dying.

From a historical standpoint, the unearthing of the tomb in the Valley of the Kings stands as one of the most captivating discoveries, offering contemporary society a window into the journey of Egyptian royalty into the afterlife.

Inside Tutankhamun’s tombs lay an array of artefacts totalling five thousand items, encompassing solid gold funeral shoes, statues, games, and peculiar animal figures.

The excavation team dedicated a decade to meticulously clearing the tomb of its treasure trove.

The unveiling and examination of the tomb are also recognized as the starting point for the modern era of Egyptology.

Tutankhamun assumed the role of pharaoh at around nine or ten years old, reigning from 1332 BC to 1323 BC. Nonetheless, he passed away before reaching the age of 18.

There are no surviving records that shed light on the circumstances surrounding Tutankhamun’s death, leaving the enigma of the young pharaoh’s demise unresolved.

However, Tutankhamun is believed to have experienced various health issues, likely stemming from the fact that his parents, Akhenaten and Nefertiti, were siblings.