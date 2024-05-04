Leaving many awe-struck with his surprising political post, Chess Legend Garry Kasparov took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his contesting from Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha elections.

This comes in reference to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s post where he called Rahul Gandhi “an experienced player of politics and chess” following his announcement as the party’s candidate for the seat.

In this very connection, an X user had posted a ‘random thought’ stating Vishwanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov having retired early and not facing the “greatest chess genius of our times.”

Responding to this post, Kasparov said, “Traditional dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top!” followed with a laughter emoji.

Garry Kasparov is a Russian chess grandmaster and former World Chess Champion, and is considered a legend of the game.

Jairam Ramesh’s post highlighted many points behind Rahul Gandhi’s contesting from Raebareli.

“Remember, he is an experienced player of politics and chess. The party leadership takes its decisions after much discussion and as part of a larger strategy. This single decision has befuddled the BJP, its supporters, and its sycophants. The BJP’s self-proclaimed Chanakya, who used to talk about ‘paramparagat seat’ is now not sure how to respond,” he said.

“This is a long election. There are a few chess moves still left to play. Let’s wait for a bit,” the Congress MP added. Rahul Gandhi will be contesting elections from RaeBareli, the seat vacated recently by his mother and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi when she moved to Rajya Sabha.

He filed his nomination from RaeBareli earlier today, which was also the last date to file the nomination for the seat.

Rahul is pitted against Congress defector and three-time MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh. A sitting MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, Rahul is also seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from the seat that polled in Phase 2 of the general elections on April 26.

In Amethi, the Congress will be represented by Kishori Lal Sharma, a longtime loyalist of the Gandhi family. Kishori Lal Sharma filed his nomination from the Amethi seat today. Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019 ending Gandhi family’s stint from the seat.

The voting in both seats will be held in the fifth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 7. Polling for 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is being held across all seven phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

