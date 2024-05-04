On 4th May, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) reported an alleged sting operation carried out by a local television channel, charging that accusations made against its leaders and workers by women in Sandeshkhali were untrue and the protests were concocted at the insistence of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. The president of the BJP’s Sandeshkhali mandal (booth), Gangadhar Koyal, was heard in the sting video laughing and claiming that women who had not experienced sexual assault were being portrayed as “rape” victims at the behest of Suvendu Adhikari.

Now, Gangadhar Koyal has come forward and released another video asserting that the footage in the sting video was altered and he didn’t said the things heard in it. Suvendu Adhikari shared it on social media and wrote, “The truth can be twisted and a misleading version can be circulated. However, its shelf life is very very short. Ultimately, truth prevails. Next time, keep it in mind, Koyla Bhaipo (referring to Abhishek Banerjee who is reportedly involved in a coal scam).”

Gangadhar Koyal in the 50 second video charged, “I am Gangadhar Koyal and I am a mandal president of Sandeshkhali-2. The viral video targeting me is part of a conspiracy and collusion. My words have been tampered with. High-tech method has been used to tamper my voice. Me, my party and the women of Sandeshkhali have been targeted to tarnish their image and also tarnish the image of LoP Suvendu Adhikari. This was their conspiracy. I demand CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry into this. I will approach the CBI and ask for an investigation against I-PAC and Abhishek Banerjee so that they get punished.”

The truth can be twisted and a misleading version can be circulated. However it's shelf life is very very short.

Ultimately, Truth prevails.



Next time, keep it in mind, Koyla Bhaipo. pic.twitter.com/nccVhBe34z — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) May 4, 2024

The man in the ‘sting video’ claimed that Suvendu Adhikar helped frame TMC leaders and further alleged that the former warned him that the TMC’s strongmen in the area wouldn’t be prosecuted unless they were falsely accused of rape. He could be heard conveying that Suvendu Adhikari was the mastermind of the plot and that he had instructed him and other local BJP leaders to “instigate three-four local women to level allegations of rape against three TMC leaders, including Sheikh Shahjahan.” Additionally, he claimed that the Nandigram MLA “himself had planted guns at a house in Sandeshkhali, which was later shown as the seizure by central agencies.” The television network, which revealed the sting operation, did not, however, attest to the authenticity of the video.

The official handle of TMC uploaded the video and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded to it charging that the startling Sandeshkhali smear reveals the extent of the BJP’s corruption which she called anti-Bengal. She further accused those who were hostile to Bengal’s progressive culture and ideas had planned a plot to discredit our state in all respects. She added, “Never before in the history of India has a ruling party in Delhi tried to malign an entire state and its people. History will witness how Bengal will rise in rage against Delhi’s conspiratorial regime and ensure their bishorjon (end).

The shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP. In their hatred for Bengal's progressive thought & culture, the Bangla-Birodhis orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state on every possible level.



Never before in the history of India has a ruling… https://t.co/50QUParP16 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 4, 2024

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee also claimed that the people should see through the BJP’s attempts to tarnish the state’s image and reputation to advance and achieve its political ends while reacting to his party’s post. He added, “This abhorrent act epitomizes the grossest abuse of power in history.” He declared that Bengalis would respond appropriately to this “staged” act.

I am shocked beyond words to see the SANDESHKHALI STING VIDEO. Every citizen must witness the BANGLA BIRODHI @BJP4India ‘s ORCHESTRATED attempt to DEFAME AND MALIGN WB for their petty political ends.



This abhorrent act epitomizes the GROSSEST ABUSE OF POWER in history.



SHAME! https://t.co/f4HWA97umW — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 4, 2024

The official account of TMC shared the entire 32:43 minute video in another social media post and claimed, “Seeing is believing so hear it straight from the horse’s mouth. Here’s the entire sting operation video of how Suvendu Gaddar Adhikari went out of his way to hatch the Sandeshkhali conspiracy with the sole motive to tarnish Bengal’s image.”

Seeing is believing so hear it straight from the horse's mouth.



Here's the entire sting operation video of how Suvendu Gaddar Adhikari went out of his way to hatch the Sandeshkhali conspiracy with the sole motive to tarnish Bengal's image.



Courtesy: Williams-xy8yo (YouTube)… pic.twitter.com/iY4kyuDVd0 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 4, 2024

Sheikh Shahjahan enjoyed strong patronage in the TMC and rose to the status of ‘Betaj Badshah‘ from a mere truck driver and has engaged in various illegal activities since 2006 including the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party members. However, as a precautionary measure against potential legal action, he has consistently surrounded himself with influential individuals. He grabbed national headlines after he perpetrated an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on 5th January this year.

Sandeshkhali Horror

Hundreds of women from Sandeshkhali staged a protest on 8th February this year, over the land grab, unpaid wages and sexual harassment committed by Sheikh Shahjahan and his two assistants, Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar. The women stormed the premises that he had unlawfully acquired and destroyed Shiba Prasad Hazra’s chicken farm. Additionally, they encircled the Sandeshkali police station and made demands for the trio’s quick arrest. The village experienced three days of unrest.

The cops watched in silence as the TMC thugs retaliated. The police themselves mistreated the women in multiple instances. It had been revealed that the party leaders had been abusing the locals sexually for a considerable amount of time. The TMC leadership expelled Uttam Sardar from the party for six years in an effort to appease the irate Sandeshkhali residents. On 10th February, the suspended TMC leader and Zilla Parishad member was subsequently taken into custody in the vicinity of the Sandeshkhali police station.

TMC politician Shibu Prasad Hazra was apprehended by the police on 17th February for allegedly stealing land and abusing women in Sandeshkhali. The main offender, Sheikh Shahjahan, who had been at large for 55 days was eventually taken into custody by the authorities on 29th February 29 in Minakhan, North 24 Parganas district following widespread protests and the involvement of the Calcutta High Court. The TMC administration had initially refused to hand him over to the Central Bureau of Investigation but was forced to comply after the high court intervened.

(With inputs from ANI)