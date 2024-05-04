On Friday (3rd May), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) extended its support to Parveen Shaikh, the Principal of The Somaiya School who has now come under scanner for her pro-Hamas stance.

SDPI is the political arm of the banned radical Islamist outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI). In a Facebook post, the Pune unit of SDPI threw its weight behind Parveen Shaikh and dubbed OpInida’s expose as a testimony of ‘Islamophobia in India.’

“Islamophobia in India : The Somaiya School in Mumbai has asked its principal Parveen Shaikh to resign after OpIndia…published an article targeting her for her. Shaikh has worked at the private school in the city’s Vidyavihar locality for 12 years and has been its principal for over seven years,” the political arm of PFI claimed.

Screengrab of the Facebook post of SDPI Pune

The development comes amid reports about radical Islamist outfit, PFI, trying to revive itself through SDPI.

Citing sources, ANI reported in September last year that PFI had been recruiting new members to form a youth organisation in association with SDPI.

“The banned outfit has also introduced some changes to its old recruiting methods, sources told ANI, adding that the induction process now involves picking up 4 to 5 potential recruits from each area where the outfit is known to operate and providing them with training and funds to make them full-time activists,” the report read.

Controversy surrounding Parveen Shaikh

On 24th April this year, OpIndia published an exclusive report highlighting the Islamist views of Parveen Shaikh and her leaning towards anti-Indian elements on social media.

She frequently likes Hamas pronouncements endorsing their ‘resistance’ against Israel along with those supporting its senior leadership such as terrorist Ismail Haniyeh. She strikes as an ardent advocate of Hamas who rationalizes all the atrocities it commits as ‘resistance’ or ‘retaliation.’

Parveen Shaikh has an extensive record of “liking” tweets that echo her beliefs. She likewise backs radicals such as Muslim preacher Zakir Naik and Umar Khalid, the mastermind behind the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. She also likes tweets that hold Hindus accountable for attacks on their sacred procession by fundamentalists. She enjoys dehumanising Hindus by portraying them as beggars in front of Arab countries and supports anti-Ram Mandir sentiments.

OpIndia discovered a nasty tweet from Parveen Shaikh in which she stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “dog” who is ready to fetch a ball at the instruction of Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. Following OpIndia’s report, the Somaiya School took cognisance of the matter.