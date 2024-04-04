Thursday, April 4, 2024
Rahul Gandhi’s declared asset value grew by 3583% in last 20 years, gained most from shares and mutual funds despite his constant abuses of corporate sector

Rahul Gandhi owns shares in 25 companies, and several of them are blue chip stocks like Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, ITC, Infosys, Nestle, TCS, Britania etc.

OpIndia Staff
The Election Commission on Wednesday uploaded the affidavit of Rahul Gandhi filed with the nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad for the Lok Sabha elections. The affidavit shows that in the last five years, the value of total asset of the Congress leader has gone up by over 28%, from over ₹15 crore in 2019 to over ₹20 crore in 2024. Therefore, he has gone richer by over ₹6 crore in the last 5 years.

Over half of his assets are in immovable assets of land and commercial buildings, the current value of which is shown as ₹ 11,15,02,598.00. His movable assets are worth ₹ 9,24,59,264.00, and most of them are investments in shares and mutual funds. He owns shares in 25 companies, and several of them are blue chip stocks like Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, ITC, Infosys, Nestle, TCS, Britania etc. The value of his shares is ₹4.34 crore, while he also owns 7 mutual funds with a current value of ₹3,81,33,572.

Along with cash in hand, in bank, and some other assets, the total value of his movable assets is ₹9,24,59,264.00, up from ₹5,80,58,779 in 2014. This means, the value of his movable assets, mostly shares and mutual funds, have gone up by a whopping 60%.

Rahul Gandhi has seen a steep hike in the value of his total declared assets in the last 20 years, which was just above ₹55 lakh in 2004, and has gone up to over ₹20 crore last year, an increase of 3583%.

In comparison, the value of his immovable assets has grown at the modest rate of 11%.

Rahul Gandhi’s annual income as per Income Tax return has remained almost stagnant over the years, at around ₹1.2 crore per year, which dropped to ₹1.02 crore in the year 2022-23. Apart from salaries and allowances as an MP, he earns rental income from properties he owns.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi owns shares and mutual funds of several companies and fund managers, the values of which have gone up significantly, while publicly he keeps abusing and attacking the Indian corporate sector.

There are 18 criminal cases filed against Rahul Gandhi in various places in India, most of them are defamation cases filed over his comments. He has been convicted in one case, the Modi surname case. He was disqualified from Lok Sabha after he was sentenced to 2 years in prison, before Supreme Court stayed the conviction and restored his status as an MP. Rahul Gandhi is also facing a case for disclosing the identity of a minor rape victim, copyright violation case for using a song in promotional video without authorisation, and the National Herald case.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

