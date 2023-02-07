Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Rahul Gandhi rakes up the Adani controversy in parliament, rants and raves against the businessman

Rahul Gandhi seems to have drawn no lessons from the Rafale deal fiasco as he continued his diatribe against Adani to attack PM Modi. Back then, he and his ecosystem had tried very hard to project PM Modi as corrupt but ended up humiliating themselves when the Supreme Court said there was wrongdoing in the deal.

Gopal Tiwari
rahul gandhi
Rahul Gandhi tried to establish a correlation between Adani group and BJP. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
8

On 7th February 2023, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech in the Lok Sabha. During his address, the Wayanad MP took up the Adani controversy in the parliament. Rahul Gandhi went on to relentlessly make ridiculous statements during his address.

Rahul Gandhi said, “From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh we have been listening to one name everywhere ‘Adani’. Across the entire country, it’s just ‘Adani’, ‘Adani’, and ‘Adani’.”

He further said, “People used to ask me if Adani enters any business and never fails. The youth asked us, Adani is now in 8-10 sectors & that how his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion from 2014 to 2022.”

Taking his imagination to a next level, Rahul Gandhi added, “Only Adani is being talked about from apples of Kashmir, Himachal to ports, airports, and even the roads we are walking on.”

Rahul Gandhi then tried to establish a relationship between the businessman and PM Narendra Modi. He said, “Relationships begins many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat’s CM. One man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to the PM and helped Mr Modi to construct the idea of a Resurgent Gujarat. Real magic began when PM Modi reached Delhi in 2014.”

Taking a jibe at Adani getting contracts to operate airports, Rahul Gandhi said, “There’s a rule who doesn’t have prior experience in airports can’t be involved in the development of airports. This rule was changed by the Government of India. This rule was changed & Adani was given six airports. After that India’s most profitable airport ‘Mumbai Airpot’ was hijacked from GVK using agencies like CBI, and ED & was given to Adani by Govt of India.”

However, BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey replied in the Lok Sabha saying that the rules regarding the infrastructure companies GMR and GVK were changed by the UPA government led by former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

After this, the Congress leader commented on the undertakings of the Adani group in various sectors. He said, “Now, Adani has zero experience in the defence sector. Yesterday PM said at HAL that we hurled the wrong allegations. But in reality, HAL’s contract of 126 aircraft went to Anil Ambani.” Rahul Gandhi was referring to the allegations of wrongdoing in the Rafale deal despite the apex court of the country expressly stating that it did not find malpractices in the said deal.

He added, “Adani never made drones but HAL and other companies in India do that. Despite that PM, Modi goes to Israel and Adani gets the contract.”

Rahul Gandhi also tried to establish a correlation between PM Modi’s tours and various contracts secured by the Adani group. He said, “PM Modi goes to Australia and by magic, SBI gives a $1 billion loan to Adani. Then he goes to Bangladesh & then the Bangladesh Power development board signs a 25-yrs contract with Adani.”

What Rahul Gandhi has insinuated is that Adani has not won any contract due to his competitiveness, effective pricing, or any other business factor, but PM Modi has helped him in landing projects. Of course, the Gandhi scion has no proof to back the claim and relies on rhetoric to further his allegations—to paint PM Modi with the same brush as that of Congress—corruption.

Intriguingly, the Wayanad MP did not mention when Adani visited the Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, his company got contracts worth Rs 60,000 crores and Rs 1000 crores respectively in those states. Contradictorily, Rahul Gandhi had at that time defended the Rajasthan government’s decision.

Rahul Gandhi also made a serious allegation about India’s foreign policy by saying that it is designed in a way that suits to benefit the Adani group. He said, “In 2022, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka electricity board informed the parliamentary committee in Sri Lanka that he was told by Sri Lanka’s President Rajapaksa that he was pressured by PM Modi to give a wind power project to Mr Adani. This isn’t India’s foreign policy, it’s the policy for Adani’s business.”

After this, he asked questions about the electoral bonds and money allegedly given by Gautam Adani to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said, “Earlier PM Modi used to travel in Adani’s aircraft now Adani travels in Modiji’s aircraft. This matter was earlier of Gujarat, then became of India, and now has become international. How much money did Adani give to BJP in the last 20 yrs & through electoral bonds?”

Rahul Gandhi then flagged some posters of photographs of Gautam Adani with BJP leaders. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, at this time, instructed him not to do so. Om Birla said, “No posters please, if you will show posters then this side (BJP) will show posters of Rajasthan’s CM (with Gautam Adani). Showing posters isn’t appropriate.”

Refuting Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “We condemn the baseless allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against our govt while speaking in Parliament today. I need to remind him-he, his mother & his brother-in-law are on bail. I want to ask him what are National Herald & AgustaWestland scandals?”

It is notable that Adani Group stocks have suffered sharp losses due to allegations of fraud from Hindenburg Research. The investment firm had accused the Adani Group of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, triggering stock prices of its companies to hit lower circuits. The Group has, however, denied the allegations and accused Hindenburg Research of spreading malicious disinformation. 

