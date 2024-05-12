Dichotomy of Krishnanagar: Dharmakshetra of the Past, Modern-Day Mahua-Mess

The proverbial vaults of civilizational capital are what give an idea of how well a place is progressing (or not). For Poschimbongo, Krishnanagar happens to be a key bastion of socio-cultural heritage and civilizational importance, within the larger backdrop of Nadia. Nabadwip, an ancient town situated within the Nadia district, is renowned for its rich intellectual and cultural heritage, earning it the moniker “Oxford of Bengal.” This historic town holds significant importance as the birthplace of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a revered figure in Hinduism. Nabadwip also served as the cradle for the development of the Navya Nyaya system, a prominent Indian school of logic that flourished in the 15th century, producing eminent logicians.

Throughout its history, Nabadwip has been a seat of political power, serving as the capital of Bengal under the rule of Ballal Sen and later Lakshman Sen, the kings of the Sena Empire, who reigned from 1159 to 1206. The district of Nadia, which includes Nabadwip, also witnessed pivotal historical events, such as the British defeat of Siraj ud-Daulah, and the Nawab of Bengal, at the Battle of Plassey. Additionally, the village of Chaugacha in Krishnanagar, Nadia, was the starting point of the 1859 revolt against European Indigo planters. Nadia’s historical significance extends beyond its borders, as the district is believed to have maintained trade relations with neighbouring regions, including Tibet, Nepal, and Bhutan, underscoring its strategic position as a hub of commerce and cultural exchange in the past. Krishnanagar, in Nadia, has a celebrated cultural heritage — from the melodious Kabi Gaan of Nakashipara to the divine Raasleela performed in Tehatta and Palashipara. One can revel in the soul-stirring Baul folk songs that echo through the fields of Krishnanagar and are spiritually enriched by the Padabali Kirtans that pierce through all the vagaries of life, to show us that we are one people – Bharatiya.

Remembering Shri Dwijendralal Ray, we take pride in his contributions to our nationalistic and cultural identity through his songs and plays. In honouring Shri Narayan Sanyal, we recognize the importance of literature in shaping societal values. Reflecting on the entrepreneurial spirit of Shri Bipradas Palchoudhury, we acknowledge his vision for Swadeshi and self-reliance—a vision that aligns with our Make in India initiative. This program has been instrumental in revitalizing India’s industrial sector, inviting both local and international investment that respects and uplifts our commitment to self-sustenance and economic independence. And most importantly, in promoting Atmanirbharata.

Finally, celebrating Shri Basanta Sinha Roy, whose bravery and determination mirror our national ethos, there has been vigorous support for sports and physical education from the Union Government, emphasizing the importance of fitness and resilience in our youth. On the flip side, the representation of Krishnanagar in the Parliament has been done by, arguably, one of the most infamous TMC leaders of the day – Mahua Moitra. In this country, freedom of speech and the idea of liberalism has been misused by the Opposition. Mohua Moitra notoriously said that Ma Kali is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting Goddess. To contextualize this, we have to look at this statement along with others by INDI alliance leaders. Udayanidhi Stalin’s rant against Sanatana Dharma is common knowledge. Fateh Bahadur Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal recently asked where Ma Durga was when the Britishers destroyed Bharat. The question in front of the country is: do we want to side with such Adharmic, shameless politicians, who use motifs of religion and spirituality for their politicking? Do we want to side with those who do not understand Bharat and still want to lead it?

Then there is the most ubiquitous systemic-termite of all: corruption. West Bengal has become the private ATM – Appease, Thieve and Mutate centre of the Trinamool Congress. They pick and choose and take whatever they want to. Recently, the ED arrested TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya (Palashipara Vidhan Sabha) in a recruitment scam case. The entire state machinery seems to be implicit in the cash-for-jobs scam, and that may just be the beginning. The Sandeshkhali scandal showed how entrenched some of the TMC henchmen are, especially in the critical Sunderban belt, with various avenues of corruption used, such as that by the fishery mafia. Mamata Banerjee has increasingly become more paranoid by the day. She is talking of Ram Navami as a day for others instigating riots. Who are these others? Are we not one nation? Are we not one people? This us-vs-them debate is a toxic one that Didi is using for her electoral advantage. Who is `hers’? The Bangladeshi vote banks that she is meticulously engineering or the rural poor whom she exploits and then appeases with some freebies occasionally? She is so paranoid that she even divides the Nadia district. It is unacceptable that residents outside Krishnanagar Sadar are left with inadequate healthcare facilities. While Krishnanagar Sadar Hospital is overwhelmed, the people suffer daily.

The unchecked flow of drugs into our communities, particularly from international borders like Nepal and Bangladesh, has devastated the youth of Bengal. Under TMC’s watch, places like Tentulberia have become hubs for narcotics without any substantial crackdown. As we approach the General elections voting in the region, it is important to evaluate the performance of the current MP – Mahua Moitra, whose tenure has been marked by unfulfilled promises and missed opportunities. Essential projects like the rail over-bridge in Krishnanagar Beledanga, bridges over the Jalangi River, and a crucial Tuberculosis Hospital remain incomplete, leaving the people of the region waiting. Conservation efforts for the Jalangi River have been ignored, and public safety has been compromised, with no action to address rising communal disturbances. The once-promised revitalization of the weaving industry in Dhaniakhali has not materialized, affecting thousands of livelihoods. Additionally, proposed economic boosters like the power loom in Belur remain stalled.

The repeated instances of communal unrest and the dominance of anti-social elements in various villages show a breakdown of law and order. The insensitivity shown by Mamata Banerjee towards the Matua community is deeply troubling. A CM who cannot even pronounce Harichand Guruchand Tagore’s name during a speech has clearly no interest in serving the community or respecting them. The appeasement of the Matua community is one of various such policies in Didi’s marketplace of appeasement: where there are packages of all shapes and sizes, customized to what helps her win the most electoral votes in a specific election! On the other hand, even with Didi not allowing many of the central schemes to come through to Poschimbongo, there has been development under the aegis of national policies.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, both urban and rural, the BJP has made significant strides in ensuring that every family has a roof over their head in Nadia. With nearly 6,000 houses completed in urban areas and over 14,000 in rural settings, the commitment to housing security stands unmatched. The One Nation, One Ration Card scheme has revolutionized food security in Nadia, ensuring that 35 lakh people under NFSA benefit regardless of their location within India, promoting national unity and support for our citizens. Through the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Union government has succeeded in providing tap water to over 8 lakh households in Nadia, the highest in West Bengal, demonstrating the government’s commitment to improving quality of life for every citizen. Under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Union government has issued 7.61 lakh job cards, securing livelihoods and supporting the backbone of our economy — our rural communities.

Through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the establishment of AIIMS in Kalyani, the BJP is working towards ensuring that top-notch healthcare facilities are accessible to all, reducing the burden on families and enhancing the health and well-being of our populace. Major projects like the expansion of NH-34 and the construction of the Krishnanagar-Berhampore Highway are testament to the commitment to enhance connectivity and boost economic growth. These infrastructural developments are crucial for facilitating commerce and improving daily life for millions. An exciting development has taken place, civilizational speaking, in Mayapur, with the construction of the world’s largest religious monument, the Temple of Vedic Planetarium, which not only showcases our rich cultural heritage but also promotes tourism, creating numerous job opportunities and boosting the local economy.

The choice for Nadia in General Elections 2024 seems to be an interesting one. This is a choice that would reshape the fate of the state. But most importantly, this is a choice that would either maintain or disrupt civilizational continuity. Poshchimbongo needs a Double Engine Sarkaar, but for now, it needs a Mahua-less Krishnanagar and a post-Didi parliament!