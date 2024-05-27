Monday, May 27, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAs pro-Islamist groups try to whitewash Hinduphobia in the US, read how a hotline...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As pro-Islamist groups try to whitewash Hinduphobia in the US, read how a hotline in California reported over 23% anti-Hindu hate crimes

The likes of historical distortitionists such as Audrey Truschke had previously opposed US House Resolution 1131, which was introduced to officially acknowledge the violence faced by Hindus in America.

OpIndia Staff
As pro-Islamist groups try to whitewash Hinduphobia in the US, read how a hotline in California reported over 23% anti-Hindu hate crimes
Audrey Truschke, Hindus Rights
11

Amid attempts to label Hinduphobia in the US as a ‘Hindu nationalist construct’, the Civil Rights Department of the State of California has revealed that over 23% of reported religiously motivated incidents of hate were directed towards the Hindu community.

The revelations were made on 20th May based on data collected from a state-wide multilingual hotline named ‘CA Vs Hate.’ A total of 1,020 hate crimes were reported to the hotline within a span of 1 year.

The ‘Possibility Lab’ of the University of California Berkley analysed the data [pdf] and found that 23.3% of reports related to religious targeting constituted anti-Hindu hate.

Screengrab of the ‘CA Vs Hate’ data by UC Berkley

“Anti-Jewish (36.9%), anti Hindu (23.3%) and antiMuslim (14.6%) were the most cited reasons for reports related to religious targeting,” it stated.

Interestingly, reports alleging anti-Muslim hate were 8.7% less than the reports of anti-Hindu hate received on the hotline of ‘CA Vs Hate.’

It must be mentioned that the hotline can be used to report any form of non-emergency hate crime or incident between 9 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday. Victims can report in over 200 different languages and in a completely anonymous form.

Attacks on Hindus in US

The development comes amid a surge in attacks on Hindu temples in the United States. Earlier in March this year, five Indian-origin lawmakers in the United States wrote to the Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice, seeking status information on the investigation into attacks on Hindu temples in the country.

The letter was written by House Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and signed by four other Indian-origin Congress members namely Shri Thanedar, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Ami Bera.

They emphasised, “Attacks at mandirs from New York to California have contributed to increased collective anxiety among Hindu Americans. “

Attempts to whitewash Hinduphobia

Despite facts to the contrary, anti-Hindus and pro-Islamist outfits have left no stone unturned to brush Hinduphonbia under the carpet

Pro-Islamist outfit, Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR) had even claimed that the term Hinduphobia was somehow coined to draw false equivalence to Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

According to the popular OSINT handle ‘Disinfo Lab’, HfHR was formed in the year 2019 and was at the forefront of leading demonstrations against the visit of PM Modi to Houston on September 22, 2019.

Sunita Vishwanath, the co-founder of ‘Hindus for Human Rights’ had also tried to create hysteria and panic among Indian Muslims about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019.

She is also the co-founder of an organisation named ‘Women for Afghan Women’, which is funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF)/ Open Society Institute (OSI).

In 2021, ‘Hindus for Human Rights’ also endorsed the anti-Hindu event ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ conference. It also came up with a “special toolkit” to propagate against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his State visit to the US in June 2023.

In October last year, the X (formerly Twitter) account of HfHR was withheld in India in response to a legal demand.

The likes of historical distortitionists such as Audrey Truschke had previously opposed US House Resolution 1131, which was introduced to officially acknowledge the violence faced by Hindus in America.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsanti hindu hate, anti hindu crime, Civil Rights Department of the State of California
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pune Porsche case: 2 Doctors from Sasson Hospital arrested by Crime Branch for changing accused boy’s blood sample before alcohol test

ANI -

China using extreme pressure and threats to force Tibetan villagers abandon their homeland, coercive ‘resettlement’ eroding cultural identity of locals: Report

Paurush Gupta -

Nepal: Hindu organisations say infiltrators hatched a conspiracy to grab land of an ancient temple, first built a slum and set it on fire,...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

PM Modi chairs meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Remal, IMD predicts midnight landfall at West Bengal & Bangladesh coast

ANI -

Ghaziabad: Rizwan Khan rapes minor for 6 months, blackmails her using obscene video, accused and mother force her to work as house servant

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sanatan Terrorists moving freely with weapons with Ministers, Sanatan Shakti can make thousand Modis’: I.N.D.I. Alliance partner Thirumavalavan

OpIndia Staff -

AAP Goa President threatens political commentator with arrest for telling truth about Francis Xavier and slave trade by Jesuits, the Jesuits website admits to...

Paurush Gupta -

AAP MP Swati Maliwal gets rape and death threats from AAP supporters, says attacks amplified after Dhruv Rathee made one-sided video against her

OpIndia Staff -

Ghaziabad: Bulldozer action after priest installs CCTV camera in women’s bathroom near temple, hunt on for the fleeing accused

OpIndia Staff -

Modi government approves borrowing limit of ₹21,253 Crore for Kerala to help the state tackle its economic crisis

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com