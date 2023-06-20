The dubious organisation ‘Hindus for Human Rights’ has come up with a “special toolkit” to propagate against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a State Visit to the US. The toolkit released by the organisation is part of its anti-Modi campaign.

Titled “Modi Protest Toolkit”, the 24-page document is freely and openly available on HfHR’s website. The organisation is strangely flaunting a propaganda document.

OpIndia checked the document to understand HfHR’s plan. It started with the information about the state visit on June 22. HfHR accused PM Modi of “centralising power around himself”. They urged the followers to protest “safely” and said, “With the potential protests in DC and New York City, it is important to exercise our first amendment rights, and do so safely. Here is a protest toolkit for all your protest needs.”

The toolkit urged the protesters to be aware of the cause or issue and come prepared. It could be because, in many such protests, people totally unaware of the reason behind the protest end up in front of the camera. The issues being raised by HfHR and other organisations do not hold any substance on the ground.

Interestingly, in the guidelines, the document suggested switching off biometric features on the devices to “protect privacy”. They also urged not to share identifying information with fellow protesters.

The actual part of the toolkit came after the basic guidelines and other information. It contained Tweet formats to target both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some of the examples listed in the document were –

“Dear @POTUS, as you meet with PM Modi, we urge you to prioritize human rights and democracy. Stand up for the people of India and ensure accountability for any authoritarian actions. #BidenHoldModiAccountable#HumanRightsMatter” “As President Biden meets PM Modi, we must not forget the importance of holding leaders accountable. Democracy is under threat, and it’s time to speak up. We demand transparency, justice, and respect for human rights.#AccountabilityNow #IndiaVisit” “The erosion of democracy is alarming. It’s time to speak up against authoritarianism in India. We stand against any restrictions on free speech, press freedom, and minority rights.#DefendDemocracy #ModiAuthoritarianism” “As citizens, we have the right to question those in power. We demand transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights in India. Let’s unite to protect our democratic values.#IndiaAgainstAuthoritarianism #StandAgainstModi”

Hashtags used in tweets directed to President Biden were #BidenHoldModiAccountable, #HumanRightsMatter, #AccountabilityNow, #IndiaVisit, #DefendDemocracy, #ModiAccountability, #BidenSpeakUp, and #HoldModiAccountable.

Hashtags used in tweets directed to PM Modi were #DefendDemocracy, #ModiAuthoritarianism, #IndiaAgainstAuthoritarianism, #StandAgainstModi, #ProtectDemocracy, #NoToAuthoritarianism, #StandUpForDemocracy, #ModiAuthoritarianMoves and #IndiaDeservesBetter.

Furthermore, there were chants suggested that the protesters could raise that included, “India, India, democracy’s pride, United we stand, side by side!”, “Democracy in India, strong and true, Our voices matter, for me and you!”, “In India’s land, democracy rings; together, we fight for the freedom it brings!”, “India’s heart beats with democracy’s fire, We won’t stop, our voices won’t tire!”, and “India’s power, democracy’s might, We march together, for what’s right!”.

The document also provided posters. Some of the examples are as follows.

About Hindus for Human Rights

Rahul Gandhi was recently on a 10-day USA tour, where he spoke at the National Press Club, Stanford University, and also, with ‘think tanks’, allegedly discussing relations between India and USA. The Hudson Institute tweeted images of Rahul Gandhi in deep conversation with these “think tanks”. Sunita Vishwanath, co-founder of ‘Hindus for Human Rights’ was seated alongside Rahul Gandhi at this event at Hudson Institute.

The organisation has been preparing grounds to oppose PM Modi’s visit for a while. In a June 5 tweet, they said, “Extremely disappointed to see Sen Schumer Speaker McCarthy invite Modi to a Joint Meeting of Congress. The friendship between the US and India has long been bound by shared values of secular democracy and freedom. In India, those values are dissolving before our very eyes.”

Extremely disappointed to see @SenSchumer @SpeakerMcCarthy invite Modi to a Joint Meeting of Congress. The friendship between the US and India has long been bound by shared values of secular democracy and freedom. In India, those values are dissolving before our very eyes. pic.twitter.com/9fIWYsEqDf — Hindus for Human Rights (@Hindus4HR) June 5, 2023

Investigating Info-warfare and Psy-war OSINT Disinfo Lab had conducted an investigation revealing that the ‘Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR)’ had been promoting the misleading narrative of ‘Hindu Vs Hindutva’. The same organisation was also seen endorsing the ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ event.

As per Disinfo Lab, HfHR was formed in the year 2019 by two Islamist advocacy groups named Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and the Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI). Interestingly, the three organisations had formed another outfit called the Alliance for Justice and Accountability (AJA).

As per an article in The Hindu, the Alliance for Justice and Accountability had been at the forefront of leading demonstrations against the visit of PM Modi to Houston on September 22, 2019.

According to Disinfo Lab, the co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights, Sunita Vishwanath, also runs an organisation named ‘Women for Afghan Women’, which is funded by the Soros Open Society Foundation. Earlier, OpIndia reported in detail how George Soros had been fuelling a dangerous anti-India narrative through media and ‘civil society.’

Interestingly, Sunita Vishwanath, who was pictured alongside Rahul Gandhi, had tried to create hysteria and panic among Indian Muslims about the National Register of Citizens (NRC). “We are especially appalled by the most recent nightmare of the Kashmiri people, and the situation of 1.9 million people in India who are rendered stateless due to the imposition of the travesty called the National Register of Citizens”, she had said. It is pertinent to note that even during this USA trip, Rahul Gandhi endorsed dangerous lies and propaganda against CAA and NRC, which led to anti-Hindu riots in 2020 in India.

Interestingly, Sunita Vishwanath, the co-founder of HfHR, is also closely connected to George Soros and Islamists-linked IAMC. The in-depth analysis of the web can be read here.