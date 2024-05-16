On 15th May, anti-Hindu and pro-Aurangzeb associate professor at Rutgers University, Dr Audrey Truschke, shared a statement by the South Asian Scholar Activist Collective (SASAC) where the organisation issued “warning” against legislative efforts at “local, state, and federal levels in the U.S. to introduce the discredited, far-right concept of “Hinduphobia.” SASAC claims to be a “coalition of US-based scholars with extensive expertise in South Asia and the Indian American diaspora.”

The statement came weeks after US House Resolution 1131 was introduced to officially acknowledge the violence faced by Hindus in America.

In its statement, SASAC denounced the efforts made by the lawmakers to introduce a resolution that seeks to celebrate Hindu Americans and condemn Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu bigotry and attacks on Hindu places of worship. SASAC claimed that the term “Hinduphobia” is a far-right notion propagated by Hindu nationalists.

SASAC has a history of anti-Hindu activities. In 2021, they introduced a “Hindutva Harassment Field Manual” which they claimed to present how “far-right groups and individuals used Hinduphobia to target US-based scholars and students”. They further claimed Hinduphobia is non-existent and said the notion that Hindus have faced systemic oppression throughout history is false.

While denouncing Hinduphobia, they claimed that Islamophobia is a “genuine and pervasive issue in contemporary America”. They also other terminology related to Hinduphobia and said, “Some prefer to use terms like “Hindumisia” or “anti-Hindu bigotry” instead of the discredited “Hinduphobia,” but the effect remains the same.”

Denouncing the resolution, SASAC said, “In the United States, bills endorsing “Hinduphobia” have generally been advanced with the active collaboration of Hindu supremacist groups, some of which maintain overseas ties. SASAC urges lawmakers to avoid collaborating with such far-right organizations and instead work with broad coalitions of individuals negatively impacted by racism and other forms of bigotry. This approach is essential for pursuing sincere efforts to combat discrimination in the United States.”

However, the denouncement not only misinterpreted the essence of the resolution but also undermined the genuine issues faced by the Hindu community living in the United States.

What the House Resolution 1131 Is About

The House Resolution 1131 was introduced on 10th April 2024 by Rep. Shri Thanedar. It acknowledges the contributions of Hindu Americans to the United States and celebrates the diversity they bring to the country. It also condemns Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry. The resolution highlights the significant cultural, economic and social impact of Hindu Americans and addresses the increasing incidents of hate crimes and discrimination against the Hindu community.

The coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) said that the opposition to the resolution shows the need for an official declaration recognizing Hinduphobia and anti Hindu hate in the USA. “The strong opposition to H. Res. 1131 should be a wake-up call”, they said, citing the statement by SASAC, calling it a group of Hindu-hating academics.

CoHNA has also urged all right-thinking people in the USA, Hindu or otherwise, to urge their Congressional Representatives to co-sponsor House Resolution 1131.

CoHNA has also urged all right-thinking people in the USA, Hindu or otherwise, to urge their Congressional Representatives to co-sponsor House Resolution 1131.

Global and Historic Significance of Hinduism

The resolution acknowledges that Hinduism is one of the world’s largest and oldest religions with over 1.2 billion followers primarily living in the Indian subcontinent and more than 100 other countries. Hinduism is described in the resolution as a religion that encompasses diverse traditions and belief systems that promote universal values of acceptance, mutual respect and peace.

Hindu Americans in the US

Since the 1900s, more than 4 million Hindus have migrated to the United States. They represent various racial, linguistic and ethnic backgrounds. The resolution highlights that they have significantly contributed to the economy and various industries.

Cultural significance and contributions

Hindu traditions and practices, fine arts, dance, music, fashion, meditation, community service and yoga have enriched the culture in the US. The resolution mentions how vibrant Hindu festivals like Diwali and Holi have contributed to the American culture.

Issues addressed in the resolution

The resolution talks extensively about the stereotypes and discrimination against the Hindu community. Despite their positive contributions to society, Hindu Americans are subjected to stereotypes, disinformation about their heritage and symbols, bullying at education institutes and workplaces, discrimination, hate speech and bias-motivated crimes.

As per the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Hate Crimes Statistics Report, there has been an annual increase in anti-Hindu crimes in the US. Hindu temples and individuals are being targeted. Hinduphobia has been on the rise in the American society. According to FBI’s 2020 data, hate crimes against Indian Americans are up by 500 per cent. And the irony is that this is despite the fact more than 100 Indian-origin people are occupying prominent positions in the government.

Provisions in the resolution

The resolution proposes to celebrate Hindu contributions to the US. It declares the US as a place that welcomes the diversity brought by the Hindu Americans. The resolution condemns Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu bigotry, hate and intolerance. It mandates making appropriate copies of the resolutions available for distribution to the public and press.

The resolution aims to appreciate the cultural, economic and social contributions of Hindu Americans and affirm the US’ commitment to diversity and inclusion while addressing and combating the rise of hate crimes against Hindus by promoting public awareness and understanding of Hinduism.

Why SASAC’s argument is flawed

By denouncing the concept of Hinduphobia, SASAC minimised the very real and documented instances of discrimination, hate and violence against the Hindu community living in the US. As the FBI has reported a rise in anti-Hindu crimes, it is essential to recognise them and take appropriate action.

SASAC compared Hinduphobia to anti-white racism which is misleading and misguided. Each form of bigotry and discrimination has a unique context and impact on the society. The fight against Hinduphobia never undermines the efforts that are being made to combat other forms of bigotry. On the contrary, it complements them by promoting a society that values and respects all of its members.