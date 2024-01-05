Friday, January 5, 2024
‘Modi is terrorist’: Khalistanis desecrate Hindu temple in US, attacks on Hindu places of worship continue unabated

The Vijay's Sherawali Temple in Hayward city of California was spray-painted with slogans such as 'Khalistan Zindabad' and 'Modi is terrorist.'

OpIndia Staff
Vijay's Sherawali temple in Hayward
In yet another case of temple desecration, the Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward city in California state of the United States was desecrated with pro-Khalistani slogans.

The temple was spray-painted with slogans such as ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and ‘Modi is terrorist.’ The development was confirmed by the temple administration on Facebook.

In a statement released on Tuesday (2nd January), it said, “Jai Mata Di Bhakto’s. With deep regret, we would like to inform you (that) the Temple has been vandalized last week. We have informed the police and they have classified it as a hate crime.”

“A few other Hindu Temple’s in the area have also been vandalized (most likely by the same culprits). We pray for those who wish harm and hatred on others that Mata Rani cleans their souls and gives them happiness and eradicates hate from their hearts,” the temple administration informed.

In a tweet, the Hindu advocacy group ‘Hindu American Foundation (HAF)’ added, “Breaking: Another Bay Area Hindu temple attacked with pro-#Khalistan graffiti.”

It emphasised, “The Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward, CA sustained a copycat defacement just two weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir attack and one week after a theft at the Shiv Durga temple in the same area.”

“HAF is in touch with temple leaders and in contact with Alameda Police Department and Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division,” it concluded.

The Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward was built in memory of Fijian Hindu immigrant Vijay Chand, who became a real estate tycoon in San Francisco and wanted a community centre for Hindus to eat, gather, pray and meditate.

This is not the first time that a Hindu temple was desecrated by Khalistani elements. On 22nd December last, the Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha in Newark city of California, was defaced with pro-Khalistan, anti-Modi and anti-India slogans.

The outer wall of the temple was defaced with slogans such as “Khalistan”, “Shaheed [Martyr] Bhindrawale”, “F$%k Modi Jindabad” and “Modi Is Terrorist”.

Taking to X, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) shared pictures of the defaced temple walls and said that they had informed Newark Police about the incident. The Foundation has requested Newark Police to investigate the matter as a hate crime.

Similar attacks have taken place in the past, both in the United States and its neighbouring Canada, wherein Hindu temples have been attacked, vandalised and defaced with derogatory graffiti.

India has already voiced alarm over the increasing activities of Khalistani terrorists and has asked countries to cracked down on groups and people attempting to incite separatism in India.

