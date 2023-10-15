Sunday, October 15, 2023
X (formerly Twitter) withholds accounts of ‘Indian American Muslim Council’ and ‘Hindus For Human Rights’, known for anti-India propaganda

As per Disinfo Lab, Hindus for Human Rights was formed in the year 2019 by Indian American Muslim Council and the Organization for Minorities of India.

X (formerly Twitter) withholds accounts of 'Indian American Muslim Council' and 'Hindus For Human Rights', known for anti-India propaganda
Logos of IAMC and HfHR, X accounts withheld
In a major development, the X (formerly Twitter) handles of anti-India propaganda organisations, namely, the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR) have been withheld in India.

“@IAMCouncil has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand. Learn more,” read a disclaimer on accessing the X account of IAMC from India.

Screengrab of the X profile of IAMC

According to the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), the Indian Americal Muslim Council has links [pdf] with the banned Islamic terror outfit, Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Besides, the Indian American Muslim Council has ties with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) through its founder Shaik Ubaid. The IAMC is a Jamat-e-Islami-backed lobbyist organisation claiming to be a rights advocacy group.

In the past, it had reportedly collaborated with and even paid money to various groups in the USA to get India blacklisted by the USCIRF (United States Commission on International Religious Freedom).

IAMC had been caught spreading fake news and misinformation to further the Islamist cause in India. It had also been slapped with the UAPA in 2021.

X account of ‘Hindus for Human Rights’ withheld in India

The X account (formerly Twitter) of ‘Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR)’ was also withheld in India. On visiting the official handle of the anti-Hindu propaganda organisation, a message stated, “@Hindus4HR has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand. Learn more,”

OSINT handle ‘Disinfo Lab’ had earlier informed that the HfHR was actively promoting the misleading narrative of ‘Hindu Vs Hindutva’.

The same organisation was also seen endorsing the ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ conference. As per Disinfo Lab, HfHR was formed in the year 2019 by Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and the Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI).

Screengrab of the X profile of Hindus For Human RIghts

Interestingly, the three organisations had formed another outfit called the Alliance for Justice and Accountability (AJA). As per an article in The Hindu, the Alliance for Justice and Accountability had been at the forefront of leading demonstrations against the visit of PM Modi to Houston on September 22, 2019.

Sunita Vishwanath, the co-founder of ‘Hindus for Human Rights’ had also tried to create hysteria and panic among Indian Muslims about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019.

“We are especially appalled by the most recent nightmare of the Kashmiri people, and the situation of 1.9 million people in India who are rendered stateless due to the imposition of the travesty called the National Register of Citizens”

She is also the co-founder of an organisation named ‘Women for Afghan Women’, which is funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF)/ Open Society Institute (OSI).

