Manish Kashyap, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a YouTuber, has received significant relief in the fake video case. The Patna Civil Court acquitted Manish Kashyap and two others due to lack of 6evidence. The case was filed by the Economic Offenses Unit of the Bihar Police over a fake video. Recently, Manish Kashyap had joined the BJP in the presence of Manoj Tiwari.

Kashyap took to X to announce his acquittal in the case. Taking a swipe at those who defamed him, Kashyap wrote, “I hope that those who tried to defame me on social media will now make a small video or upload a post and create awareness about this case in Bihar and the country.”

तामिलनाडु प्रकरण में आर्थिक अपराध इकाई (EOU) बिहार ने मेरे ऊपर चार केस किया था और उन चारों केस में मैं बाइज़्जत बरी हो गया।। कमाल की बात यह है कि पहली बार बिहार में किसी एक व्यक्ति के चार केस स्पीड ट्रायल में डाले गए और उन चारों केसों में वो व्यक्ति बाइज़्जत बरी हो गया।। मुझे… pic.twitter.com/kwOkWMJMPU — Manish Kasyap Son Of Bihar (@ManishKasyapsob) May 15, 2024

It should be noted that Manish Kashyap had shared an alleged video on his YouTube channel showing violence against migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu. The video went viral and was widely viewed. This led to legal trouble for Manish. Following the video’s virality, the Tamil Nadu Police labeled it as fake and registered a case against him. Additionally, the Economic Offenses Unit of the Bihar Police also filed a case regarding the video.

Released from Jail after 9 Months

After the police registered cases, Manish Kashyap was missing for several days. During this time, his house was also confiscated. On March 18, 2023, during the confiscation process, he surrendered. The Bihar Police team took him into custody for questioning, after which the Tamil Nadu Police took him with them. Kashyap spent about nine months in jail before being granted bail and released.

Manish Kashyap joins BJP

Recently, Manish Kashyap had recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP MP Manoj Tiwari inducted him into the party at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Before joining the party, Kashyap had announced his intention to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the West Champaran seat. However, after becoming a party member, he changed his mind and decided not to run for the election.