On 28th May, crime branch inspector Simranjeet Kaur was arrested by the Bareilly Anti-Corruption team while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. Reportedly, a rape victim filed a complaint against Kaur alleging that the inspector already extorted Rs 100,000 from her and was demanding Rs 50,000 more.

Notably, Kaur has a history of being suspended for inadequate investigation. She was leading the infamous Nithari cannibalism case in Noida where she was found guilty of inadequate investigation. At that time, she was a sub-inspector and was dismissed from her position. Kaur remained out of service for eight years. She contested her suspension in court and was reinstated following a court order. After rejoining the service, she was promoted to the rank of inspector.

In the recent complaint, the rape victim was allegedly pressured by Crime Branch Inspector Simranjeet Kaur into giving her money as she registered false charges under extortion and IT Act provisions against her. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bareilly Anti-Corruption Department, Yashpal Singh, said in a statement that Kaur demanded money from the victim to file a final report (FR) in the case indicating that there was no evidence against the victim. After Kaur allegedly pressured the victim into giving her an additional Rs 50,000, the victim filed a complaint to the Anti-Corruption Department. A sting operation was conducted leading to Kaur’s arrest.

A case against Kaur has been registered at Binawar police station. She was taken to the Civil Lines police station for further proceedings in the matter. Notably, she was posted at Islamnagar police station in Badaun shortly before Lok Sabha Elections 2024.