Tuesday, June 25, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bhardwaj raises questions on judiciary after stay on AAP Supremo...
News Reports
Updated:

Aam Aadmi Party’s Saurabh Bhardwaj raises questions on judiciary after stay on AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s bail, says that Court was prejudiced

The bench reserved the order on June 21st after the agency challenged the trial court's verdict, which was placed on hold until the ruling. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal later filed an appeal with the Supreme Court on Saturday, challenging the High Court's interim stay ruling.

OpIndia Staff
AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj raises questions on judge who stayed Kejriwal bail, says Court was prejudiced
Image- Hindustan Times
9

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, June 25th, granted the Enforcement Directorate’s request to stay the trial court’s bail ruling for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case in the liquor policy excise scam.

On June 20th, a High Court bench led by Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain suspended a bail order given by the trial court. The bench reserved the order on June 21st after the agency challenged the trial court’s verdict, which was placed on hold until the ruling. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal later filed an appeal with the Supreme Court on Saturday, challenging the High Court’s interim stay ruling. The Supreme Court postponed the hearing on Kejriwal’s petition, indicating that it wanted to wait for the High Court’s verdict on the subject.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Delhi High Court’s decision to stay the trial court’s order granting bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the High Court judge didn’t know what was written in the lower court order and that he did not know the basis on which the bail was granted.

“He already stayed that (trial court) order, we have never heard or seen this. Even the Supreme Court asked how can this happen. I believe that court was already prejudiced,” Bhardwaj said.

“It is very unusual that without reading the order of the trial court, Delhi High Court stayed the court order granting bail to Kejriwal…We will make a legal strategy regarding it,” the AAP leader added.

The Delhi High Court today, June 25, remarked that the trial court has not applied its mind and has not considered the material in the case. “Trial court observation not correct, need more time to consider ED plea,” the higher court said.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, was set to be released from Tihar Jail on Friday, June 21, if the High Court had not intervened. The High Court stopped the implementation of the challenged order, saying, “Until the pronouncement of this order, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed.”

The court ordered all parties to provide written arguments by June 24th. The court stated that it would postpone its decision for two to three days to thoroughly analyse the case files.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Constitution copy Rahul Gandhi flashes at everyone was conceptualised by someone who was against OBC reservations: Read about SC Adv Gopal Sankaranarayanan

OpIndia Staff -
The Gandhi scion has been flashing a small copy of the constitution that was conceptualised by SC adv Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who has spoken against OBC reservation and advocated for a complete overhaul of existing reservations.
News Reports

MP: Muslim man pronounces triple talaq to his wife for voting BJP in Lok Sabha elections

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday (23rd June), the woman who filed a police complaint against her husband accused him and her in-laws of physically and mentally torturing her for dowry.  However, the woman's husband has refuted the allegations, accusing her of having extramarital affairs.

‘Temples meant for deities, not individuals considered godmen’: Petition before Madras HC to remove Sai Baba idols from Tamil Nadu HR&CE temples

‘Look at us, cameras on us, ignore the public’: How AAP leaders, from Kejriwal to Atishi all thrive on narcissistic media hogging and blame...

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Delhi High Court rejects bail to Arvind Kejriwal, criticises trial court for mishandling the case

Hindus in UP village protest over a Muslim family slaughtering a buffalo near a Shiva temple, to patrol streets from next Bakrid to prevent...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com