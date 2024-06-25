The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, June 25th, granted the Enforcement Directorate’s request to stay the trial court’s bail ruling for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case in the liquor policy excise scam.

On June 20th, a High Court bench led by Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain suspended a bail order given by the trial court. The bench reserved the order on June 21st after the agency challenged the trial court’s verdict, which was placed on hold until the ruling. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal later filed an appeal with the Supreme Court on Saturday, challenging the High Court’s interim stay ruling. The Supreme Court postponed the hearing on Kejriwal’s petition, indicating that it wanted to wait for the High Court’s verdict on the subject.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Delhi High Court’s decision to stay the trial court’s order granting bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the High Court judge didn’t know what was written in the lower court order and that he did not know the basis on which the bail was granted.

“He already stayed that (trial court) order, we have never heard or seen this. Even the Supreme Court asked how can this happen. I believe that court was already prejudiced,” Bhardwaj said.

“It is very unusual that without reading the order of the trial court, Delhi High Court stayed the court order granting bail to Kejriwal…We will make a legal strategy regarding it,” the AAP leader added.

The Delhi High Court today, June 25, remarked that the trial court has not applied its mind and has not considered the material in the case. “Trial court observation not correct, need more time to consider ED plea,” the higher court said.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, was set to be released from Tihar Jail on Friday, June 21, if the High Court had not intervened. The High Court stopped the implementation of the challenged order, saying, “Until the pronouncement of this order, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed.”

The court ordered all parties to provide written arguments by June 24th. The court stated that it would postpone its decision for two to three days to thoroughly analyse the case files.