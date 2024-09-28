Bhartiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi hit out at the Congress party over the alleged MUDA ‘scam’ and said the allegations pertaining to the case were first made by the Congress itself and the decision has also come in Lokayukta Court of Karnataka.

Attacking the party further, he asked whether Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Sonia Gandhi are supporting “corrupt” leaders.

“In the case of Karnataka Congress CM Siddaramaiah’s MUDA scam, the way his family made huge wealth by misusing land and government authority in the Mysore Urban Development Authority, the court has given this decision in which CM Siddaramaiah has been made accused number one. Is the Chief Minister the first and the prime accused in this? The important thing is no central agency has investigated this and no one has filed an application on their own,” Trivedi said addressing a press conference on Saturday.

He added that the decision has come from the Lokayukta Court of Karnataka because the allegations were made by the Congress party.

“The decision itself has come in Lokayukta Court of Karnataka because the allegations itself were made by Congress. Now I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi whether they are standing with the corrupt politicians and to remember, this case is done by your party members itself. I would like to tell you that Malikarjun Kharge is from Karnataka too and since he has been on post, the corruption in Karnataka has risen twice,” Trivedi said.

The BJP leader further said that Siddaramiah has been trying to “protect himself” from investigation in the case for the last couple of months.

“I would also like to remind you that Siddaramiah has been trying to protect himself from investigation in the case for the last couple of months. This is the few rare cases of history in which a sitting Chief Minister has been accused in a scam,” he added.

A petition has been filed in the Karnataka High Court, demanding a CBI probe against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam with Snehamayi Krishna, a petitioner in the case stating that the investigation must be handled by the central probe agency as Lokayukta works under the preview of the government and Chief Minister of Karnataka.

A Special Court in Bengaluru on Wednesday passed an order directing Karnataka Lokyukta to conduct an investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the allegation of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

