Animal fat used instead of Ghee for preparing laddus served as prasad at Tirumala Temple under erstwhile YSR Congress Govt, claims Chandrababu Naidu 

OpIndia Staff
20

On Wednesday, September 18, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was used instead of ghee to make laddoos which were served as Prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala during the previous YSR Congress regime and termed it a sacrilege. The incumbent CM of Andhra Pradesh made the startling allegation while addressing an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, September 18.

“They (YSRC government) not only provided substandard food to the devotees, such as Anna Prasadam in Tirumala, but also used inferior quality ingredients to make Prasadam, which is offered to Lord Venkateswara. Instead of using pure ghee, they used animal fat,” the Chief Minister alleged in Telugu.

“Today, we are using pure ghee and cleansed the system in the temple. Quality of Prasadam and food have improved and steps are being taken to make further improvements,” Naidu further explained.

Senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, however, dismissed Naidu’s allegations as “malicious,” accusing the TDP chief of being willing to “stoop to any level for political gain.”

Subba Reddy, who served as TTD chairman for two terms further accused Naidu of damaging the sanctity of Tirumala and the faith of Hindus. “Chandrababu Naidu has committed a grave sin by tarnishing the sanctity of the sacred Tirumala temple and undermining the faith of millions of Hindus. His remarks about the Tirumala Prasadam are extremely vile. No person of human decency would make such statements or accusations. Once again, it has been proven that Chandrababu will stop at nothing for political gain. To restore the faith of devotees, I, along with my family, am ready to take an oath before the deity regarding the Tirumala Prasadam. Is Chandrababu prepared to do the same with his family?” Subba Reddy wrote in a post in Telugu on X.

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, located in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, is one of the most revered Hindu temples in the world. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Vishnu, it is perched atop the Tirumala hills, part of the Seshachalam Range. Devotees from all over the globe visit the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings, making it one of the richest and busiest pilgrimage sites in India.

Managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent trust overseen by the Andhra Pradesh government, the temple is renowned for its grand rituals, including the famous “Laddu Prasadam,” which is considered divine. Festivals like Brahmotsavam attract millions of devotees, showcasing the temple’s cultural and spiritual significance.

