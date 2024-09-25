Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Assam: Hindu students given beef at Carmel School by Manipuri students, parents protest

“I am not sure whether it was beef meat or not, but my daughter told me that it was beef mixed with Maggie. The principal didn’t respond to our queries,” one of the parents of a student at Carmel School in Guwahati said.

In Assam’s Guwahati, an uproar has erupted over allegations of Hindu students allegedly being fed beef at the Carmel School in Rani by Manipuri students during lunch break. The incident is reported to have transpired on 19th September. However, it was only revealed after parents were notified, and they later held a protest outside the school on Tuesday (24th September). During the protests, “Manipuri go back” slogans were also raised.

The school administration reportedly attempted to downplay the matter. The school principal is alleged to have threatened the affected Assamese Hindu students to prevent them from speaking out against the violation of their faith. In reaction to the incident, parents filed an FIR with the Rani police station, citing the school’s irresponsibility and failure to address the allegations appropriately.

“We want the Manipuri community students to be expelled from the school. The incident occurred on Thursday, but I only found out about it on Friday evening when a nearby shopkeeper informed me that beef was served on the school premises. My son, who also studies there, told me that some Manipuri students were distributing beef. I had previously warned him not to eat any meat offered by that community, as it could be beef. On Thursday, when a Manipuri student gave him the meat, he tasted it and asked what kind it was, and a classmate told him it was beef,” another parent said.

There are also reports that the Manipuri students also assaulted the local students and complaints were made to school authorities about this but no action was taken. Parents have expressed concern about the school’s administration practices, saying that government educational guidelines are not being followed.

Meanwhile, the Palashbari revenue circle officer, alongside police and paramilitary troops, has been dispatched to the area to handle the situation and conduct additional investigations.

