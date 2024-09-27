Assam: Mizo gospel singer and husband booked for forced religious conversion in ‘prayer’ meetings

An FIR has been lodged in Assam against Bethsy Lalrinsangi, a Mizo gospel singer, and her husband, BCM-recognized evangelist C. Lalhriatpuia, over alleged forced religious conversion work. The accused couple held a gospel meeting at Mount Olive School in Debitola, Assam, where they performed ‘prayers’ for children.

Reports say that the FIR was registered on the complaint lodged by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated Hindu rights organisation This came after the complainant found that the accused duo were converting children to Christianity in their gospel meetings.

Earlier this week, the couple was summoned to the Kokrajhar District Court in connection with this alleged child conversion case. During the court hearing, the couple requested interim bail, but the court rejected their plea.

“We are yet to receive the official documents and are not sure of the organisation or individual behind the FIR,” a church official said.