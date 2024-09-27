Friday, September 27, 2024
Assam: Mizo gospel singer and husband booked for forced religious conversion in ‘prayer’ meetings

Reports say that the FIR was registered on the complaint lodged by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated Hindu rights organisation This came after the complainant found that the accused duo were converting children to Christianity in their gospel meetings.

OpIndia Staff
Mizo gospel singer Bethsy Lalrinsangi (R) with her husband (Image via East Mojo)
An FIR has been lodged in Assam against Bethsy Lalrinsangi, a Mizo gospel singer, and her husband, BCM-recognized evangelist C. Lalhriatpuia, over alleged forced religious conversion work. The accused couple held a gospel meeting at Mount Olive School in Debitola, Assam, where they performed ‘prayers’ for children.

Earlier this week, the couple was summoned to the Kokrajhar District Court in connection with this alleged child conversion case. During the court hearing, the couple requested interim bail, but the court rejected their plea.

“We are yet to receive the official documents and are not sure of the organisation or individual behind the FIR,” a church official said.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

